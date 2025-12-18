Potato Corner, the Philippines-based flavoured fries chain, has become a familiar sight in shopping centres from Manila to London and Taipei. The brand's rapid international growth has turned it into one of the country's most recognisable food exports, with more than 2,300 outlets worldwide.

However, its expansion has come under scrutiny after online allegations raised questions about how the company treats franchise partners. Posts on social media and discussion forums have claimed that prospective and existing franchisees were sidelined as the company pursued company-owned outlets in high-value locations.

The claims have prompted Potato Corner to launch an internal investigation, placing a spotlight on the pressures faced by fast-growing franchise brands as they expand into new global markets.

Global Expansion Of A Filipino Brand

Founded in 1992 as a single food cart in the Philippines, Potato Corner built its reputation on seasoned fries sold through brightly branded kiosks. The company expanded steadily across Asia and the Middle East before accelerating its growth following its acquisition by Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. in 2022.

Since then, the brand has entered new international markets, including the United Kingdom, where it opened a London outlet, marking its European debut. In 2025, Potato Corner also launched its first store in Taipei's Xinyi District, its 16th overseas market, in partnership with Taiwan-based Fujin Tree Group.

Company officials have described overseas expansion as central to its long-term strategy, saying international sites help introduce Filipino brands to wider audiences and diversify revenue. The company has highlighted strong consumer demand in high-footfall urban locations.

Allegations from Franchisees

Despite its outward success, Potato Corner has faced criticism online from individuals claiming to have encountered difficulties within the franchising system. Some posts allege that franchise applicants who submitted detailed proposals were later overlooked, only for company-owned outlets to open in the same locations.

Other claims suggest that certain franchise agreements were not renewed after sites became profitable, with those locations subsequently taken over by the parent company. The allegations, which have circulated widely on social media and Reddit, have prompted questions about transparency and fairness within the franchising process.

While the company has not publicly commented on individual cases, the online discussions have attracted attention from potential investors and partners, particularly as the brand continues to enter new markets.

#ICYMI: Po-led Potato Corner on Thursday defended its franchise site selection process after a Reddit thread alleged that the snack food chain prioritized company-owned outlets over franchise proposals.https://t.co/pcddxpZwGz — Bilyonaryo (@bilyonaryo_ph) December 18, 2025

A businessman, speaking to DAILY TRIBUNE, urged the public to reconsider the boycott, warning that such actions could hurt franchise owners and stall employees.



Read more at: https://t.co/ccfwaI6XKC#PotatoCorner #DailyTribune pic.twitter.com/k1Ft2PNFbc — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) December 18, 2025

Company Response

In a statement, Potato Corner said the allegations did not reflect its values or policies and stressed that franchisees are regarded as long-term partners. The company confirmed it had launched an internal review to assess the complaints and said it had reached out privately to some of those who raised concerns.

The statement added that no conclusions had yet been reached. Some critics have welcomed the investigation, while others have called for greater transparency once the review is completed.

What's Next for the Brand

Potato Corner's handling of the investigation may influence how it is perceived by future partners, particularly in newer markets such as the UK and Taiwan. The company has indicated that it remains committed to franchising as a growth model alongside corporate-owned stores.

The brand's rise from a single Philippine food cart to a business with an implied valuation of more than £38.6m reflects the commercial appeal of Filipino consumer brands overseas. How it balances continued global growth with franchise relations is likely to shape its next phase of expansion.