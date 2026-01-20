Samsung's next flagship smartphone is already generating debate ahead of its official unveiling, as a new leak appears to confirm the Galaxy S26 Ultra's final colour lineup.

The leak, attributed to respected industry tipster Ice Universe, shows SIM card trays in four distinct colours.

As SIM trays typically match the phone's body, they are widely considered a reliable indicator of final colour options. Notably absent is the orange finish rumoured earlier, suggesting Samsung has opted for a more conservative palette.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Shows Purple As Headline Colour

According to images shared by Ice Universe on X, the premium handset will arrive in four familiar shades: black, white, blue and purple. While some fans see this as a refined and confident move, others are questioning whether Samsung is playing it too safe with its design language this year.

The latest images shared by Ice Universe suggest that purple will be the standout colour for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, marking a subtle shift in Samsung's flagship branding.

Earlier leaks, including promotional wallpapers for the Galaxy S26 series, hinted at blue and purple tones alongside darker options consistent with the black and white models. While orange appeared in some early materials, its absence from the SIM tray leak has cast doubt on its availability for the Ultra variant.

Another leaker has reinforced the claim that purple, not orange, will be Samsung's featured colour this year. This aligns with the idea that orange may be reserved for lower-tier models or scrapped altogether. Samsung itself has yet to confirm any official details, but the consistency across multiple leaks lends credibility to the four-colour lineup.

For some fans, the restrained approach signals maturity and confidence. For others, it feels like a missed opportunity to push boundaries, a criticism that echoes loudly in gaming circles right now.

Community Split Over Safe Refinement Versus Bold Innovation

Reaction to the leaked colours has been sharply divided. Supporters argue that Samsung's choices reflect confidence rather than complacency.

Black and white remain timeless, blue adds familiarity, and purple offers just enough flair to stand out without alienating traditional buyers. For these users, the Ultra line is meant to feel premium and restrained, not experimental.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Purple Color.



Not bad. But not for me. Would you get the purple color? pic.twitter.com/IObEyF1VZY — sakitech (@sakitechonline) January 20, 2026

Others, however, see the four-colour lineup as underwhelming. Critics point out that Samsung has previously used bold colours to generate excitement and differentiate its flagships. The apparent removal of orange, in particular, has disappointed fans who were eager for

a brighter, more distinctive option that could help the Galaxy S26 Ultra stand apart in a crowded market.

Some users also worry that Samsung is becoming overly cautious, prioritising broad appeal over creativity. With competitors increasingly offering unique finishes and eye-catching materials, there is concern that playing it safe could make the Ultra feel less special, despite its likely top-tier specifications.

As the launch date approaches, opinions are unlikely to settle. Whether the final colour lineup is praised as elegant or criticised as conservative may ultimately depend on how the device looks in person. Until Samsung makes things official, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's colours will remain a focal point of discussion and a clear example of how even subtle design decisions can divide a passionate tech community.