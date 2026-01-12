Fresh leaks surrounding Samsung's next flagship smartphone suggest the company may finally be ready to tackle one of the longest-running complaints from Galaxy users: battery life and charging speed.

According to industry insiders, the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, led by the S26 Ultra, is being tested with a significantly larger battery and much faster wired charging than previous models.

If accurate, the changes would represent one of the most meaningful generational upgrades in years. Samsung has traditionally taken a cautious approach to charging speeds, favouring battery longevity and safety over headline-grabbing numbers. However, mounting pressure from Chinese rivals and evolving consumer expectations appear to be forcing a rethink.

The leak also reinforces the sense that Samsung is positioning the Galaxy S26 as a practical flagship rather than a design experiment. With the Edge model reportedly dropped, attention is shifting to everyday improvements that directly affect how people use their phones, from longer battery life to faster charging.

Battery Capacity Tipped To Jump Significantly

At the centre of the latest leak is a notable battery upgrade. Sources close to the testing phase claim the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a battery comfortably exceeding 5,000 mAh, marking a step up from the current Ultra model. While exact figures remain unconfirmed, some reports point to a capacity increase of several hundred milliamp-hours.

This potential jump would be particularly significant given Samsung's history of incremental battery gains. A larger battery, combined with expected efficiency improvements from next-generation processors, could translate into noticeably longer screen-on time and reduced anxiety for heavy users.

One tipster suggested Samsung has been experimenting with new battery chemistry and internal layouts to achieve the increase without making the phone thicker. If successful, it would address a key criticism of recent Galaxy S models, which have struggled to stand out on endurance despite their premium pricing.

60W Charging Tests Signal A Policy Shift

Alongside the battery news, leaks indicate Samsung has been testing 60W fast charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to a post from well-known leaker UniverseIce, internal tests show the device charging from 0% to around 75% in just 30 minutes under controlled conditions.

Exclusive:！

Official test results for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s all-new 60W charging show it can charge from 0 to 75% in 30 minutes.

These results were tested under Samsung’s controlled conditions. In real-world use, charging time may be longer or shorter depending on… — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 8, 2026

That would be a clear improvement over Samsung's current 45W limit and a rare admission that rivals have overtaken it in charging technology. Brands such as Xiaomi and OnePlus already offer even higher wattage, but Samsung's move to 60W would still be a major quality-of-life upgrade for its users.

It is worth noting that these results were reportedly achieved in ideal environments, using official chargers and optimal settings. Real-world charging speeds may vary depending on temperature, accessories, and whether the phone is in use. Even so, the shift suggests Samsung is finally relaxing its conservative stance on charging.

A Flagship Focused On Practical Gains

The battery and charging leaks fit neatly with other rumours about the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung is expected to return to a simpler three-model lineup, dropping the poorly received Edge variant and refocusing on the standard, Plus, and Ultra models.

Industry observers see this as a tacit acknowledgement that consumers value tangible improvements over ultra-thin designs. The S25 Edge, which reportedly sold just 1.31 million units, struggled partly due to its smaller battery and awkward pricing at $1,099 (£870.00), sitting uncomfortably between the standard and Plus models.

By contrast, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be a device defined by endurance, performance, and convenience. Samsung is widely expected to unveil the phone at an Unpacked event on 25 February 2026, with sales beginning in March. While nothing is official yet, the leaks suggest that battery life, long a weak point for Galaxy flagships, could finally become a selling point.