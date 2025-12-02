The smartphone market has entered a flexible new chapter, literally. Samsung has officially unveiled its first-ever tri-fold phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, which is a device that pushes the very limits of what a smartphone can be.

At roughly £1,960, this handset is not for the faint-hearted or budget-conscious. Notably, in its daring design and premium build lies a statement: Samsung is staking a claim in the future of foldable phones. With the rumoured arrival of a foldable from Apple on the horizon, the TriFold raises a big question: could it challenge the iPhone's dominance?

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specs

Samsung's TriFold is not merely another foldable. According to launch announcements, the device unfolds into a 10-inch, three-panel display that is nearly 25% larger than the screen on its current foldable flagship. Priced at about 3.59 million Korean won (roughly $2,440 or £1,960), it is clearly aimed at early adopters and technology enthusiasts rather than mass-market buyers.

On the hardware front, the TriFold packs Samsung's largest flagship battery to date and supports fast charging, reaching 50% capacity in just 30 minutes. The display's expansive size allows what Samsung calls 'multi-folding', meaning two hinges and a three-panel screen, a big step up from the single-fold design of conventional foldables.

Samsung itself describes the TriFold as a device for people who specifically want it, which means it is not currently being seen as a device intended to sell in massive quantities. Moreover, given the complexity of manufacturing such a device and the high cost of its components, the company appears to view this launch as a technological demonstration and a way to push forward design possibilities for the entire industry.

What It Means for the Rumoured Apple iPhone Fold

The arrival of the TriFold comes at a moment of shifting momentum in the smartphone industry. Foldable phones still represent only a tiny fraction of global smartphone sales; reports indicate it was less than 2% this year, with projections suggesting it might rise to under 3% by 2027. Despite this small share, the segment is heating up, according to sources. Samsung's own shipments in the foldable sector reached 64% market share in Q3 2025, up massively from a mere 9% in the previous quarter.

Beyond Samsung, rivals are stirring. Huawei released a three-way folding phone last year, though its availability remains limited, and analysts expect Apple to roll out a foldable iPhone as early as 2026. Yes, there are growing rumours that Apple may finally launch a foldable iPhone, possibly as part of the 2026 lineup, perhaps called 'iPhone Fold'.

According to leaks and analyst reports, the foldable iPhone is expected to use a 'book-style' design, more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold than a flip phone. The rumoured specifications include a compact outer display (around 5.5 inches) for regular use, and a larger internal display of roughly 7.8 inches, which is large enough to resemble a small tablet when unfolded.

Could the TriFold actually kill the iPhone? That seems unlikely in the short term. The hefty price tag and experimental nature of the tri-fold design mean it is unlikely to replace mass market iPhones any time soon. Indeed, many analysts describe the first-generation TriFold more as a statement than a volume driver.