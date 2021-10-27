LeBron James was hoping to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night after sustaining an ankle injury during the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The four-time league MVP was listed as questionable leading up to the game, but failed to suit up after failing to clear his final medical check up.

The Lakers leader sat out the match as his team recorded a 125-121 win in overtime against the Spurs with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook leading the way with 35 and 33 points respectively. The duo finished with a double-double with the latter close to recording his first Lakers triple-double after ending the night with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Frank Vogel confirmed that omitting James was a last minute decision, but also made it clear that they are taking a "marathon approach" when it comes to the small forward's injury. The Lakers will not rush the four-time NBA champion back on court as they are keen to avoid the chance of James suffering a relapse.

"He just got evaluated by the medical team (and) there was some soreness," Vogel said on Tuesday, as quoted on Silver Screen and Roll. "We're taking the marathon approach of holding him out."

"We're going to see how he feels. He's just day-to-day and he'll get evaluated again tomorrow, see what the soreness is like and make a decision then," the Lakers head coach added.

While the latest injury is to the same ankle that kept James out for a long period last season, Vogel has insisted that this was a "different spot" and "different injury" than the high ankle sprain he suffered last year. The 36-year-old is expected to be listed as questionable for the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, with a return date yet to be fixed for the veteran star.