LeBron James is out of action yet again this season, and this time it's an abdominal strain that is going to sideline him for at least a week. It's the second injury absence for the Los Angeles Lakers star after sitting out two games earlier in the campaign with ankle soreness.

Frank Vogel was cautious about rushing James back during his first injury stint, and indicated the same procedure will be followed again to ensure the four-time league MVP does not miss more games than necessary. James, who sustained the injury during the Lakers' win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, is expected to miss at least their next three games.

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2021

The Lakers head coach is hoping the knock is a minor one and that James can return to action sooner rather than later. The medical team is expected to take added precaution as they do not want to risk it this early in the season.

"Anytime LeBron's out and he's going to miss some time there's obviously concern," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before Thursday's game, as quoted on ESPN. "Hopefully this is something that's minimal, and hopefully he'll be back soon."

A LeBron-less Lakers team suffered their second defeat to Oklahoma City Thunder this season. It was a humbling loss as they let a 19-point lead slip with Vogel's bench again failing to contribute. It was just Carmelo Anthony that hit double figures from the bench as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the scoring charts.

Lakers started the season as one of the favourites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2022, but have looked anything but title contenders. Vogel's team are 5-4 for the season, and have given Thunder, who are among the poorest teams in the Western Conference this season, their only two wins so far, despite looking comfortable at the start of both games.