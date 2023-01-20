Is LeBron James pushing for a move away from the Los Angeles Lakers? The 18-time NBA All-Star could make a sensational move to the Golden State Warriors via an off season trade according to an unnamed NBA executive.

James is contracted to the Lakers until the end of the 2024-25 season. He committed to a new deal in September last year to become the highest paid player in NBA history owing to his two-year, $97.1 million contract.

The 38-year-old joined the Los Angeles franchise in 2018 and won his fourth championship ring in 2020 following the arrival of Anthony Davis. The Lakers were expected to dominate the league in the coming seasons, but all has not gone according to plan.

In 2021-22, James suffered heartbreak, only for the fourth time, in his 19-year NBA career when his team failed to make the post season. It was devastating for the four-time NBA champion, as it was his second time with the Lakers. In 2023, the Lakers are again staring at a potential early exit, which he vowed will never happen again.

The purple and gold are currently 13th in the Western Conference, but only have a two game deficit to local rivals Los Angeles Clippers in eighth place. James continues to perform at a high level averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists this season.

If the Lakers fail to make playoffs for a second consecutive season, James might just reconsider his plan to finish his career with the joint-most successful franchise in NBA history. An unnamed NBA executive has now suggested that a potential trade to the Warriors could be possible.

The NBA executive is certain there will be a bidding war if James seeks a trade, and feels the Warriors will be best placed to take advantage. The 2022 NBA champions have a number of young players they can offer the Lakers, but will also have to give up one of their key players, either Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins.

"If there is a bidding war going on at some point, the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys - [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga or [Moses] Moody, whoever the Lakers want. But you have to add either Poole or [Andrew] Wiggins, and that's not easy," the exec said, as quoted on Marca.

However, the prospect of adding James to a roster that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could be too tempting to pass up. The Warriors are also having a difficult season, and are currently ninth in the Western Conference.