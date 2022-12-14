Larsa Pippen was adamant that ex-husband Scottie Pippen remains unbothered about her close "friendship" with the son of his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was unwilling to entertain any notion that she is in a relationship with Marcus Jordan.

The pair have been spotted out and about in public on a number of occasions since September, and even showed some PDA while in Miami earlier this year. Despite this, Larsa maintains that she is only friends with the six-time NBA champion's son.

The former wife of Scottie Pippen made an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Tuesday. Conversation veered towards her relationship status when Cohen announced that alleged love interest Marcus Jordan was in the crowd.

"We're just friends," Larsa said. "I think a lot of people think that our families are close and we live together, but the reality is that we don't," she added talking about the relationship between the former Bulls teammates.

The reality TV star was then asked if her closeness to Marcus was a bone of contention in the Pippen household especially since Scottie and Michael fell out after the documentary "Last Dance" was aired. The former allegedly feels the show did not portray him well.

The former NBA WAG spoke to Page Six recently and confirmed that she was back in the dating pool. Larsa has been seen out on dates with Marcus in recent months, but refused to divulge any details about her relationship and simply stated they have been friends for the last "couple of years."

"We've been friends for the last couple of years and I'm in a place right now where I'm finally open to dating. Every time I'm seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it's normally nothing. So, yeah, I'm just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun," she said.

The 48-year-old, who is active on OnlyFans while also running a successful jewellery brand also skirted questions about her being "friends with benefits" with the NBA legend's son.