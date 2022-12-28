A leopard went on a rampage in a town in the Indian state of Assam and injured at least 15 people in just 24 hours.

The leopard attack took place in Assam's Jorhat district on Monday. Most of the injured were from the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) campus, located on the outskirts of the town.

The forest department officials believe that the animal must have wandered off from neighbouring Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.

Some of the videos of the attacks have gone viral on social media. In one such video, the animal could be seen attacking a four-wheeler carrying forest staff and a civilian van. In another video, it could be seen taking shelter at a residential quarter.

Most of the people injured in the attacks had to be hospitalised, but all of them seem to be out of danger now, per local media reports. The injured included two children, a woman and two forest officials.

The forest officials are trying to capture the big cat and tranquillize it. Meanwhile, the residents of the campus have been asked to remain indoors.

"The animal has become very aggressive. We have laid traps inside the campus to capture it. Efforts are on to track it," DFO (in-charge) Jorhat, Ranjit Konwar told The Times of India.

"Some residents had a close shave as the leopard was roaming in their courtyards," the official said.

There have been several leopard attacks across the country over the last few years. Officials say big cat attacks account for more than half of the deaths in man-wildlife conflict incidents despite taking measures to tackle such cases.

The animal is continually under threat by poachers who kill them for body parts used in traditional Chinese medicine. Instances of human-animal conflict have been increasing in India, where shrinking animal habitats often drive elephants, tigers and leopards into residential areas.