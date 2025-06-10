Influencer Lilly Tino is facing mounting backlash after posting a selfie taken in a women's bathroom at Disney World Florida, in which other guests, including women and children, were visible in the mirror's reflection.

The photo, shared on TikTok, has prompted calls for both Disney and the platform to respond over privacy concerns.

Alleged Incident Sparks Online Debate

Tino, a TikTok creator with more than 400,000 followers, is known for documenting her transition, sharing day-in-the-life vlogs, and engaging with followers on issues related to identity, mental health, and pop culture. She posted a mirror selfie from a women's bathroom at Disney World, with at least three other women reflected in the background. The individuals appeared to be fully clothed, though their faces were identifiable, while she is seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears.

Social media users expressed concern over the inclusion of bystanders, accusing the influencer of violating their privacy. Critics labelled the act 'exploitative' and 'irresponsible,' accusing Tino of disregarding established norms around personal boundaries in gendered spaces.

An opinion piece published by the New York Post described the incident as a 'selfish movement,' suggesting it risked undermining broader efforts by the trans community to gain public understanding and support.

Petitions, Hashtags and Platform Scrutiny

As the photo gained attention, calls mounted for Disney to revoke Tino's access to the parks. Some online users cited the Florida Statute 810.145 which prohibits video voyeurism in situations where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy, including restrooms. However, it remains unclear whether Tino's photo would meet the legal definition of a violation, as the image was a still selfie and not a video.

Hashtags such as #BanLillyTinoFromDisney have begun trending, and a Change.org petition calling for her exclusion from Disney parks has attracted over 4,300 signatures. The petition describes her actions as incompatible with the theme park's family-friendly environment.

There have also been calls for TikTok to remove her account, with users citing concerns about the non-consensual sharing of images involving minors. Despite the volume of complaints, neither Disney nor TikTok has issued an official statement on the matter.

Inclusion, Privacy and Public Space

The incident has reopened wider conversations about how to navigate privacy and inclusivity within gendered spaces. Critics argue that photographing in public bathrooms, regardless of a person's gender identity, violates reasonable expectations of privacy.

However, supporters of Tino have warned against what they view as disproportionate backlash, arguing that public discourse should focus on actions rather than identity. Supporters also pointed to an increase in transphobic language in comment sections and viral posts, raising concerns that the backlash may be rooted in or contributing to broader anti-trans narratives.

As of now, Lilly Tino remains active on TikTok, and Disney has made no indication that she is banned from their parks. Tino has not publicly addressed the controversy. With no formal complaints reported, it remains to be seen whether the backlash will translate into real-world consequences. Potential outcomes could range from content removal and warnings from TikTok to restrictions on filming within park premises.