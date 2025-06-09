A 21‑year‑old Australian woman has unwittingly reignited a debate about financial literacy after complaining that fortnightly pay cycles leave her alternating between feeling 'so rich' one week and 'living off genuine scraps' the next.

Ren Adelina's now-deleted TikTok video, which amassed over 700,000 views, called for banning fortnightly pay in favour of weekly payments to help workers manage their finances better. But the response revealed a harsh reality: many struggle far more with monthly salaries—and the real issue may be budgeting skills, not pay frequency.

Fortnightly Pay Isn't Just Inconvenient

The Gen Z worker said the irregular nature of lump sums can tempt impulsive spending 'on food, shopping, outings,' leaving headroom in one week but shortfalls in the next.

For many other TikTok users, however, this sounded more like a budget issue wrapped in a pay-cycle debate.

The video triggered a flood of comments revealing a surprising fact: monthly salary may be the norm for roles across various sectors, from childcare to trades. One user said: 'Monthly is horrendous,' while another commented, 'Fortnightly isn't bad. Wait until you get paid monthly.'

Reports on social media echoed this, with many Gen Z users admitting they struggled even more with monthly pay cycles, requiring more rigorous budgeting to stretch their income across a full month.

Budgeting: The Real Challenge

Critics in the comment section were quick to point out the real issue: effective budgeting skills. One user quipped: 'Just budget. It really is not that difficult.' Others offered practical tips, such as splitting pay immediately upon receipt, ensuring each portion is reserved for essentials, savings, and spending.

Research further suggests they may be onto something.

A Fast Company post reported that nearly 75% of Gen Z workers struggle to pay bills promptly, indicating that financial instability isn't solely tied to pay frequency.

Meanwhile, a NatWest Savings Index revealed that 69% of UK 18–24 year‑olds budget actively compared to just 42% of Baby Boomers, showing budgeting habits vary across generations.

Beyond Pay Frequency: Economic Pressures on Gen Z

The debate taps into deeper anxieties shared by many younger workers. With housing costs rising faster than wages and prices for essentials climbing, increasingly, Gen Z find themselves living paycheck to paycheck.

A survey by ResumeTemplates.com indicated 87% of Gen Z consider themselves underpaid, with many struggling to afford basic living expenses.

These pressures make budgeting a necessity. A Business Insider survey showed Gen Z prioritise financial security and transparency over career progression or workplace perks — reinforcing that pay structure alone won't solve the problem.

What's the Takeaway for Young Workers?

Adelina's complaint has inadvertently highlighted a crucial point: when and how often you're paid matters far less than how well you manage the money once it arrives.

Financial experts consistently advocate for early money management education and establishing routine habits like automated savings and monthly budget reviews. These skills prove invaluable whether workers receive weekly, fortnightly, or monthly payments.

The viral TikTok controversy ultimately exposes a generational learning gap. Whilst Gen Z face genuine economic pressures their predecessors didn't encounter, mastering fundamental budgeting skills remains the most reliable path to financial stability.

For workers like Adelina, the solution isn't changing when employers pay—it's learning how to make that money last until the next payment arrives.