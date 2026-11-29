Elon Musk has faced fresh criticism on X (formerly Twitter) after appearing alongside US President Donald Trump in Thanksgiving photographs shared by Tiffany Trump on Sunday, 29 November. The Tesla and SpaceX chief was pictured smiling with the president at Mar-a-Lago, prompting users to question his political positioning just days after declaring, 'I'm not MAGA'.

The photographs offered an awkward contrast with Musk's recent comments about the political movement he once enthusiastically embraced. While some social media users mocked his appearance alongside Trump, others defended the billionaire, arguing that distancing himself from MAGA did not mean he had to end his friendship with the president.

Elon Musk Joins Trump's Thanksgiving Gathering

Tiffany shared two photographs from the family's Thanksgiving celebrations at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. One showed her standing between her father and Musk, with all three smiling at the camera.

A second photograph featured a larger group of guests, including Trump, Musk and White House adviser Stephen Miller. Both Musk and Trump give the camera a thumbs-up, while the group posed together inside one of the resort's ornate halls.

Tiffany captioned the photograph, 'Best crew.'

Musk's presence quickly attracted attention, particularly given his recent attempt to distance himself from the MAGA label. The billionaire appeared dressed entirely in black, standing comfortably alongside the president with whom he has experienced a turbulent political relationship.

Best crew 🤍🚀 pic.twitter.com/1YikS3xqDd — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) November 29, 2026

Elon Musk Faces Backlash, But Some Users Defend Him

On X, some users were quick to highlight the apparent contradiction between Musk's recent declaration and his Thanksgiving appearance.

One user, Amy Siskind, wrote, 'Elon Musk, the I'm not MAGA guy.' Another user, @ixaariv10, offered a harsher assessment, writing, 'He is gross and the people that are surrounded by him are also gross.'

The criticism was not limited to Musk's political identity. Another user, Martina, commented, 'Traitors who dine together.'

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash. Some users questioned why Musk's friendship with Trump should be treated as evidence of political inconsistency.

'He's not allowed to have friends?? What a miserable person you are,' one defender wrote.

Another argued, 'So now you can't be friends with all people? You are the problem. Do you understand that?'

Why Elon Musk's 'I'm Not MAGA' Declaration Matters

The reaction followed Musk's appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit on 18 November, where he addressed his political identity during a video interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Musk told Sorkin, 'I'm not MAGA', before qualifying his statement by saying he was not entirely sure what the movement meant. He added that if MAGA meant 'blind adherence' to Republican Party policies, he certainly did not subscribe to that.

He also described himself as ideologically moderate, arguing that both major political parties had positive and negative aspects.

The declaration was striking given his previous public support for Trump. At the president's campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in October 2024, Musk famously declared, 'I'm not just MAGA. I'm dark, gothic MAGA.'

His relationship with Trump has also experienced considerable turbulence. Musk previously served as a senior adviser to the president and led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative before leaving the administration in May 2025, following disagreements over Trump's spending plans and growing tensions within the administration.

The two subsequently appeared to repair their relationship, making their latest Thanksgiving appearance another reminder that their political relationship remains complicated.