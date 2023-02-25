Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not agreed to a contract extension thus far, and speculations are swirling over his future beyond this summer. Major League Soccer side Inter Miami has confirmed its interest, but the Argentine's former club, FC Barcelona is still open to welcoming him back.

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville spoke honestly about the club's interest in signing Messi as well as current FC Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets. While speaking to The Times, Neville said, "I'm not going to deny it, there is truth in the speculation that we're interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets."

Former England Captain and now Inter Miami owner David Beckham has previously spoken about his plans to sign the biggest superstars in global football. This plan appears to be in full swing, as confirmed by Neville.

"We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out most in recent years," he said. "They're great players who would still be a massive benefit to the organisation. For the MLS, it would be a game-changer."

Both Beckham and Neville arrived at the MLS after wildly successful careers in Europe, several other players have done the same including the likes of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and former Real Madrid captain Raul Gonzalez. Most recently, former Wales captain Gareth Bale (also a Real Madrid legend) won the MLS Cup trophy with LAFC before retiring from professional football.

Messi's current contract with PSG expires in June, and it is believed that the Ligue 1 giants are keen on offering him an extension for at least another year. However, Messi has been keeping his cards close to his chest about his plans.

Busquets is also out of contract with Barcelona at the end of the season, and with the club still swimming in scandals and a massive financial crisis, they may not even be able to offer him an extension due to their salary cap issues.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that the door is always open for Messi, and he is always welcome to return to the Camp Nou. "This is his home and the doors are open to him. There is no doubt about it. He is a friend, we are in permanent contact. It will depend a lot on him, on what he wants to do in his future, on what the club wants to do as well," Xavi said during a press conference earlier this week.

The Barcelona comeback may even be in the works already, after it was confirmed that Messi's father, Jorge, had a meeting with Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Tuesday. A possible comeback was reportedly part of the agenda, and it remains to be seen if something will come out of it in a few months.