The second half of the 2022-23 season is well underway, and yet Paris Saint-Germain FC has yet to lock down FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi with a fresh contract. Recent reports have confirmed that a meeting has taken place between the player's father, Jorge Messi, and FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta. This development has reignited speculations about a possible comeback to the Camp Nou.

PSG has been uncharacteristically quiet about Messi's future as the expiration of his two-year deal approaches. The club's Qatari owners have always been vocal when it comes to making their stance known over big transfers, but their relative silence on the Messi case has caused many to believe that a renewal may not happen.

The Argentine had a slow start to life at the Parc des Princes, with his first season described as largely underwhelming. However, he has found a second wind since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, and his importance in the PSG lineup has grown exponentially. However, the Ligue 1 champions are still unable to guarantee that he will sign an extension.

❗️There are two parties in the negotiations to sign Leo Messi:



- The talks between Leo Messi and Xavi



- The takls between Jorge Messi and Laporta



According to Tot costa of Catalunya Radio, a meeting took place on Tuesday wherein Jorge Messi and Laporta spoke extensively about a number of topics. A major part of the agenda is the possibility of staging a comeback for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The club also wanted to discuss a more appropriate tribute for their club legend, something that they were not able to properly do when he left under tense circumstances in 2021. It may be remembered that after months of conversations about a contract extension, Messi was surprised to learn that the club could not offer him a new contract that summer. It caused outrage among the fan base, and the player's family has also spoken up against the club over their treatment of the superstar.

Most recently, Messi's brother Matias lashed out against the club during a podcast, but he has since apologised. This outburst was also reportedly part of the conversation between Jorge and Laporta.

Meanwhile, journalist Jorge Romero shared that apart from Laporta, the conversations between Messi and his former teammate and current Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will also play a crucial role in his decision.

The club has recently been embroiled in one controversy after another, with the latest being a referee payout scandal. These factors will likely be considered as well, with the Messi family keen to avoid getting dragged down with the club's problems. However, Messi has always maintained that he wants to return to the club in some capacity in the future. It remains to be seen if he will do so as a player or in a more administrative role.