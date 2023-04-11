Liverpool FC are expected to be busy in the upcoming summer as they are looking to strengthen their side, especially in the midfield.

It is widely known that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is their top target ahead of the 2023 summer market. But, as things stand, with Liverpool sitting eighth in the league table, they may not compete in Europe at all next season. If this does happen, Bellingham may not agree to move to Merseyside and would instead prefer to join a club that would offer him European football, ideally the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool have reportedly begun to prepare for such scenarios as they have shortlisted Bristol City's teenage midfielder Alex Scott as one of their top alternatives for Bellingham.

Liverpool want to revamp midfield

The Reds are having a forgettable 2022-23 season as Jurgen Klopp's side is nearing the end of the campaign without a trophy. Last season, Liverpool were facing a golden chance of winning a quadruple. While they won the League Cup and FA Cup, the Reds finished runners-up in the Premier League and the Champions League.

After playing every single game on offer last season, Liverpool have taken a major hit in the current campaign. They have not made it to the top four of the Premier League even once this season, while they have also been eliminated from the other competitions.

Amid this dismal campaign, Liverpool are desperate to make some massive changes to their side, with head coach Klopp admitting they "need players."

"We need players, we cannot go with only three midfielders into a season. We count on them [teenagers Harvey Elliot and Stefan Bajcetic] but that does not mean we will not have a look in the summer," said Klopp in an interview.

"The challenge for us with the changes we have made now or over the next few years we have always replaced a sensational player or formation because the boys are just that good. That is how it is but that doesn't mean we don't have to make changes," added Klopp.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are soon to become free agents and are believed to be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2022-23 season. All three players have either not performed enough or have had long injury lay-offs.

With the summer window not very far away, Liverpool recently sent their head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter to attend the England Under 20s' 2-0 win over Germany last month to watch Bristol City's Scott in action, reported Daily Mail.

Scott is an academy graduate at Bristol City, having moved to the club from Isthmian League side Guernsey in 2020.

Alex Scott is 'top top talent'

Scott has been playing in The Championship, the second-tier English league football competition, since the 2020-21 season. Over the last couple of years, Scott has been a regular starter at the Ashton Gate side under Nigel Pearson and has so far made over 70 Championship appearances.

Having played six games for England Under-20s, Scott is more than capable of keeping the possession for his side, while he also has superb off-the-ball movement. The young midfielder also takes set pieces for the Robins.

Scott still has a contract with Bristol City until 2025 and it is understood that Liverpool would have to shell out at least £25 million for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old English player has become a vital part of Bristol City's midfield and has earned praise from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Roy Keane, and Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

Manchester City recently travelled to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City in their FA Cup fifth-round game. While City secured an easy 3-0 victory, Scott, who started for the home side, caught the attention of the likes of Guardiola and Grealish.

Guardiola called Scott an "unbelievable player", while Grealish heaped praise on the teenage midfielder, saying he was a "top, top talent."

Keane, meanwhile, compared Scott to Grealish in an interview with ITV: "I have seen him play a lot of times and he is a top footballer. You can see that he has a Jack Grealish about his play. He has been brilliant to watch."