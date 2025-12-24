Several men in the UK have been found guilty of terrorism offences after plotting to murder 'as many Jewish people as they could' in what prosecutors described as a plan for one of the country's most serious potential attacks. The convictions follow a major counter-terrorism investigation, with sentencing scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

The case was heard at a UK crown court, where jurors were presented with evidence including encrypted communications, extremist material, and detailed planning discussions. Authorities said the plot was highly credible and that early intelligence-led intervention was critical in preventing loss of life.

The court heard that the men had been preparing for an attack across multiple locations, demonstrating both intent and capability. Prosecutors described their actions as far beyond hateful rhetoric, involving research into potential targets, sharing of violent extremist propaganda, and planning of mass-casualty events.

Charges and Convictions

During the trial, the defendants were convicted of multiple terrorism-related offences, including preparation of terrorist acts, encouragement of terrorism, and possession of material for terrorist purposes. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the case showed clear intent to carry out violence rather than abstract or online threats.

A CPS spokesperson told the court, 'This was not fantasy or online bravado. The evidence showed a serious and credible plot that posed a real danger to life.' Judges indicated that sentencing would reflect the scale of the intended harm and the broader public safety risks posed by terrorism.

Senior counter-terrorism officers confirmed that the men's actions met the legal threshold for terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2000. They emphasised that early intervention likely prevented serious harm and that protecting targeted communities remains a central focus of counter-terrorism policing.

Community Response

Jewish community leaders welcomed the convictions, praising police for preventing the plot from being carried out. A spokesperson for the Community Security Trust said, 'This conviction underlines the very real threats faced by Jewish communities and the need for continued vigilance.'

Authorities stressed that the case relates to the actions of individuals and does not reflect Muslim communities as a whole. The CPS added that terrorism prosecutions are based on evidence and criminal intent, not religion or ethnicity, and that information from community members often plays a key role in disrupting plots.

Islamist terrorists were plotting the biggest attack on Jews in Manchester and claimed that killing Christian’s would be a bonus.



Hussein told detectives: “Koran say terrorism is normal. We are proud, we say terrorism is proud.”



Islamism is a cancer. pic.twitter.com/g6rj3dBApk — Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) December 23, 2025

🚨TWO MUSLIM TERRORISTS GUILTY OF PLOTTING A MASS SHOOTING ATTACK ON JEWS IN MANCHESTER 🇬🇧



Walid Saadaoui and Amar Hussein scouted out schools, marches, and even synagogues to "kill as many jews as possible" in what police say could have been the UKs DEADLIEST attack ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IoVJfXeEQH — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) December 23, 2025

BREAKING: 3 "British men" arrested for plot to attack large Jewish gathering in England pic.twitter.com/OlH4IoHcsY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 23, 2025

Law Enforcement and Public Awareness

Counter terrorism officials reiterated the importance of public vigilance and reporting suspicious activity. They encouraged communities to work with police and partner agencies, noting that early reporting can be crucial in preventing attacks. Public awareness campaigns continue to emphasise the signs of radicalisation and the resources available for those concerned about extremist behaviour.

The UK threat level remains at 'substantial', meaning an attack is considered likely. Police and counter-terrorism officers said the case illustrates how coordinated intelligence and investigation can stop plots before they result in mass casualties. Enquiries into potential associates and related networks are ongoing.

The convictions serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by ideologically motivated extremism and the importance of vigilance, intelligence sharing, and community cooperation. While sentencing is pending, the case highlights the effectiveness of the UK's legal and security systems in preventing large-scale terrorist attacks.