Primrose Hill, long regarded as one of London's most popular vantage points for New Year's Eve fireworks, will be closed to the public this year following safety concerns linked to police budget cuts. The move has disappointed thousands of revellers who traditionally gather on the hill for its sweeping views of the city skyline.

Gates will be locked from 8:00pm on 31 December until 6:00am on 1 January, with fencing and security teams deployed to prevent access. The closure marks a significant change to a long-standing New Year's tradition for many Londoners.

Why the Closure?

The decision to close Primrose Hill stems from the disbandment of the Royal Parks Constabulary, a specialist unit that was merged into the Metropolitan Police earlier this year to help plug a £450 million ($605.7 million) budget gap. The unit's annual running cost was £5.87 million ($7.9 million), and its removal has raised concerns about public safety at large gatherings.

In previous years, Primrose Hill has attracted unruly crowds, with reports of littering, anti-social behaviour, and even injuries from overcrowding. Without the parks police, the Met says it cannot adequately control the area. 'Limited controls,' officials have cited as a key issue.

This year's closure is hardly a surprise, given ongoing financial pressures on policing. The Met has been forced to make tough choices, and safeguarding central events like the main fireworks display takes priority.

Security and Enforcement on the Ground

To enforce the closure, iron curtain will surround the park, backed by private security and Met officers patrolling the area. The Metropolitan Police have warned that anyone attempting to access Primrose Hill will be turned away.

In a post on X, the Met said: 'Primrose Hill will be closed on New Year's Eve this year. There will be fencing, security and a police presence to prevent access. If you had planned to head there to get a view of the central London fireworks, please make alternative arrangements.'

The main fireworks event in central London is sold out, with tickets starting from £20 ($26.9). The Met is deploying thousands of officers across the capital for one of its busiest nights, focusing on crowd management and preventing incidents. Other areas, such as certain parts of central London, may also see restrictions if crowds become too large.

Alternatives for Revellers

With Primrose Hill off limits, fireworks enthusiasts are turning to other spots. Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath offers similar elevated views and remains open. Alexandra Palace in north London is another popular choice, known for its own events and clear sightlines to the city centre. Other places to visit also include Greenwich Park Viewpoints, Telegraph Hill, Hilly Fields and Trafalgar Square.

For those without tickets to the official event, pubs and bars along the Thames often host parties with screens showing the display. The Met and Royal Parks urge people to celebrate safely and respect closures.

As the clock ticks down to midnight on 31 December 2025, Londoners are adapting to Primrose Hill closed by exploring new spots. The focus remains on safe enjoyment, with police prepared to ensure a peaceful start to 2026. Budget constraints may influence future events, but for now, the city's celebrations continue apace.