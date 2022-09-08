The 2,787th Lotto drawing happened on Saturday. Nobody won the jackpot of €5,081,613 in the September 7 drawing. The jackpot will be rolled over and added to the prize of the next drawing.

The winning numbers were 3,20,27,34, 42 and 58, with 48 as the bonus ball. The Merlin lottery draw machine was used, and the ball set was 8.

The National Lottery website provided a breakdown of all prizes and reported that while there was no jackpot prize winner, there was one lucky winner of £1,000,000 for matching the five main numbers and the bonus ball.

There were also a whooping 687,076 winners that shared the £4,570,770 total prize fund for this drawing. There were 50 players who won £1,750 each for matching five numbers, and 2,684 players shared the prize fund of £375,760 for matching four numbers.

If you think you might be a possible winner of this draw, you need to complete a claim form and provide your ID. Winners can claim their prize from designated post offices, regional National Lottery centres, or by post. Call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 and arrange for your claim to be processed in person.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

Though the odds of winning the lottery are estimated to be about one in 14 million, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country, with around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

The first National Lottery draw was held on November 19 1994, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778. The largest amount ever to be won by a single ticket holder was £42 million in 1996.