The head of the United Kingdom's Armed Forces has issued a stark warning to the British public. Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton declared that the nation's 'sons and daughters' must be ready to fight if war with Russia erupts.

This warning comes at a time when military leaders grow increasingly concerned about Moscow's threat.

A Dangerous New Reality

Sir Richard Knighton delivered his warning during an interview regarding the state of global security. He said that the world is now in a more dangerous state than at any point in his career. He cautioned that the 'price of peace is rising' and ignoring these dangers would be a terrible mistake. Knighton argues that the United Kingdom cannot simply rely on its professional soldiers alone if a major war breaks out.

According to the Air Chief Marshal, Russia has now spent nearly four years fighting a full-scale war in Ukraine. This long conflict has reshaped the Russian military.

Knighton warned that Russian troops are now 'battle-hardened', with extensive combat experience. He added that Russia's military strength is growing, not shrinking, posing a very serious threat to the UK and its NATO allies.

Whole-of-Nation Response

The most striking part of Knighton's message concerned who must defend the country. He called for a 'whole-of-nation' response — meaning defence is not just the job of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, but of society at large.

Industries, businesses, and ordinary citizens must help rebuild the nation's 'resilience', the ability to survive and recover from crisis.

'Sons and daughters. Colleagues. Veterans. All will have a role to play,' Knighton said. 'To build. To serve. And if necessary, to fight.' This marks a sharp departure from Britain's reliance on a small professional force. Military leaders now suggest that in a major conflict, civilians may need to mobilise — echoing the national effort of the Second World War.

Allies Share The Fear

Knighton is not alone in his concerns. He cited agreement with General Fabien Mandon of France, who recently warned that his country must prepare for the grim prospect of 'losing its children' in war. Such remarks show a growing consensus among European military leaders: the risk of a direct conflict with Russia is rising.

Knighton emphasised that the UK Armed Forces remain the 'first line of defence'. However, he admitted that the regular Army is too small to fight a massive war on its own. He urged the government to be honest with families about these risks, arguing that public awareness is vital for resilience.

Wargaming The Future

To illustrate what war might look like, Knighton referenced a recent Sky News programme, The Wargame, which simulated a Russian attack on the UK. He said such exercises are important in helping the public and government grasp the gravity of the threat.

His central message: the UK needs to wake up to the danger. He urged greater investment in defence industries to ensure adequate equipment, and called for society to be mentally ready.

The peace that Europe has long enjoyed can no longer be taken for granted. Knighton's warning is blunt: to preserve peace, Britain must be ready for war.