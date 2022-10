The 2,802nd National Lottery Lotto draw happened on Saturday. No one was able to bag the € 10,812,851 jackpot for the October 29 drawing but two players became millionaires overnight and bagged € 1,000,000 each for matching 5 numbers and the bonus ball.

The Lotto jackpot will be rolled over to Wednesday's draw. The rollover pot will be an estimated £12.7 million since no one was able to scoop up the jackpot in the Saturday draw.

The winning numbers were 7, 15, 26, 37, 39, and 58. The bonus ball was 41. They used the Arthur lottery draw machine and the ball set was 11.

The National Lottery website provided a breakdown of all prizes and reported that this drawing had 1,245,856 winners. They shared the £8,458,988 total prize fund.

There were 70 winners of £1,750 each for matching five main numbers and 4,682 players shared the prize fund of £655,480 for matching four main numbers.

If you think you might be a possible winner of this draw, you must complete a claim form and provide your ID. Winners can claim their prize from designated post offices, regional National Lottery centres, or by post. Call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 and arrange for your claim to be processed in person.

The Lotto Numbers website cites the most commonly drawn main numbers as 52,36,27,58,39 and 37. These numbers were chosen based on the times they've been selected in drawings from 2015 to 2022.

The first National Lottery draw was held on November 19 1994, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778. A single ticket holder's most significant amount ever to be won was £42 million in 1996.

In April 2016, one of the biggest ever Lotto winners won £35m and chose to collect their winnings anonymously.

Though the odds of winning the lottery are estimated to be about one in 14 million, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country, with around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.