The third season of Love Island: All Stars is confirmed to be postponed until further notice. The delay of the show's newest installment follows the wildfires currently raging in South Africa, where the upcoming season was set to be filmed.

Broadcaster ITV announced the halting of production via the show's official Instagram. They have yet to confirm when the show will resume filming, setting back the scheduled premiere of the hit programme's spin-off on 12 January. 'Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed. Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of "Love Island: All Stars" will be delayed until a date to be confirmed,' the post stated.

'Nightmare' Logistics as Fires Rage

South African state broadcaster SABC said Saturday that authorities are working with the South African Air Force to deal with a series of fire-related incidents in the Western Cape, where the show is set to be filmed. The fires reportedly caused a road closure near the villa. As of 9 January, local fire services have shared progress in some areas affected by the fires, while other areas such as in Langrug, Franschhoek, and Boland are still 'out of control.'

'Crew are understandably worried but the welfare team are making sure there's support available. They've been told to stay in their hotels,' an insider told The Mirror.

'It's a nightmare. It's left the team scrambling to arrange alternative options on what's the most difficult day in terms of logistics for the crew,' another source told the outlet. 'It's called the "Get In" day and they need to make sure that the islanders don't get a glimpse of each other before arriving at the villa.'

'The filming for their arrivals/meetings take hours,' the source continued. 'Safety is priority though and they have plans in place for such situations. But not ideal given the show hasn't even begun.'

In place of All Stars, ITV2 is set to re-broadcast the Love Island: Decade of Love reunion special, where former contestants return to talk about the history of the popular dating programme.

Returning to the Villa

Hosted by Maya Jama, the lineup for the newest season of 'Love Island: All Stars' features two previous winners: Jess Harding and Millie Court. Jack Keating, the son of singer Ronan Keating, will also be making his return to the villa. Alongside Harding, Court, and Keating, other contestants who will be coming back include Belle Hassan, Charlie Frederick, Ciaran Davies, Helena Ford, Tommy Bradley, Leanne Amaning, Sean Stone, Shaq Muhammad, and Whitney Adebayo.

Ahead of appearing in the show's newest spin-off season, Harding said she will not be walked over in her new pursuit of romance.

'I don't want to be a pushover. I was the nice girl in the corner,' said Harding, who won 'Love Island' in 2023 alongside her former partner Sammy Root. 'But now my confidence has grown. I've got a great personality, I'm nice looking. If you don't want me, someone else will be lucky to have me.'