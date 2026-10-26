Macklemore voiced support for people affected by ICE during his concert return at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, 22 October 2026, launching his Free Palestine tour with a message of solidarity.

The 17-song performance was his first since being dropped as a supporting act on Ed Sheeran's tour in September. His removal followed a New Jersey performance at which he voiced support for Palestine. Other supporting acts subsequently withdrew from Sheeran's tour.

Macklemore Brings ICE Into His Red Rocks Address

According to Billboard, Macklemore paused his set to address the audience, voicing support for Palestine, Sudan, Congo, Lebanon and Haiti before turning to people affected by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'To all the people that are affected by ICE in America who are afraid to leave their houses.'

The reference drew applause from the crowd. He concluded that section of his address by telling the audience, 'The message will always be love.'

A screen behind him displayed a tribute that began, 'Rest in peace to the martyrs of Palestine, whose lives awakened the hearts of the world.' The message also called for courage and action.

Macklemore Disputes Allegations Behind His Removal

Sheeran attributed the removal to the tour promoter. Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, identified Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium, as a key figure in the decision.

Kraft later confirmed his role and alleged that Macklemore had a 'broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.'

Macklemore disputed the allegations. Newsweek reported his response, 'When criticizing Israel, opposing Zionism or saying 'Free Palestine' gets conflated with hatred of Jewish people, it doesn't protect Jewish people. It protects Israel from accountability.'

He also argued that accusations of antisemitism had been deployed to enforce silence.

Sheeran addressed the backlash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, apologising as he discussed the decisions surrounding his tour.

'I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I'm so, so sorry.'

He also explained that he had never wanted to be an activist but had been drawn into an argument about freedom of speech and the conflict.

Macklemore says ‘being human is not complicated’ as he kicked off his Free Palestine tour on Thursday night. He returned to the stage for the first time since he was dropped as Ed Sheeran's supporting act after making comments in support of Palestine onstage. pic.twitter.com/S0llw2eR5J — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 24, 2026

Macklemore Pledges Aid As His Own Tour Begins

Following his removal, Macklemore pledged the $1 million (£750,000) he earned to organisations providing aid to Palestinians. Kraft separately announced a $2 million (£1.5 million) contribution to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Kraft stated, 'I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting.'

Macklemore's new tour includes Dublin, Paris and London. He stated on social media that proceeds would benefit organisations supporting Palestinian people and the movement.

Figures attributed to Luminate indicated that streams of his solo catalogue rose from 282,000 on 13 September to 767,000 on 15 September. His track Hind's Hall also registered a surge over that period. The figures document an increase without establishing what caused it.

After Red Rocks, Macklemore described the performance as a lifetime moment. In an Instagram post, he wrote, 'They can take my stage... They can taint the cause... They can't break our faith... When love is the call...'