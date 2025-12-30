It is rare for a political bombshell to come from inside Donald Trump's own orbit, but this one detonated anyway. In a jaw-dropping account highlighted on Brian Tyler Cohen's podcast, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right Republican congresswoman and longtime Trump ally, claimed that Donald Trump personally shut down efforts to support Jeffrey Epstein's victims, warning her that pushing the issue would damage his 'friends'.

Greene's Closed Door Meeting With Epstein Victims

The explosive claim centres on a closed door House Oversight Committee meeting earlier this year, where Greene met several women who say they were abused by Epstein. Speaking through reporting discussed on Cohen's podcast, Greene described the encounter as deeply disturbing. The women had paid their own way to Washington and, according to Greene, some were visibly shaking as they recounted their experiences.

Greene said she found their stories credible and emotionally overwhelming. Although she stressed that she had not experienced abuse herself, she claimed she understood the fear involved in confronting powerful men who, the women believed, had long been protected.

Following the meeting, Greene held a press conference and signalled she was prepared to name some of the men allegedly implicated by the victims, even if she did not yet know their identities. The moment suggested a rare willingness to challenge elites across party lines.

That was when, Greene claims, the pressure arrived. According to her account, Trump intervened directly, urging her to back off and warning that pursuing justice for Epstein's victims would harm people close to him, a revelation that has sent shockwaves through political media and reignited questions about who is still being protected, and why.

Greene Says Trump Warned

Greene told associates that Trump called her directly after the press conference. According to a staff member quoted in the reporting discussed by Cohen, Trump was so angry that his voice could be heard throughout Greene's office as he spoke on speakerphone.

Greene says she questioned why the victims should not be supported or even invited to the White House. Trump's response, as she recounts it, was blunt. 'My friends will get hurt,' he told her.

When Greene suggested inviting some of Epstein's victims to the Oval Office, she claims Trump dismissed the idea, saying they had done nothing to deserve such an honour. That conversation, Greene says, was their last. The moment marked a clean break between the former allies and a turning point in how Greene viewed Trump's promises.

As Brian Tyler Cohen put it on his podcast, 'That one sentence explains everything about the Epstein files.'

A Pattern of Promises and Protection

Cohen argues that Greene's account fits a much wider pattern. Trump repeatedly campaigned as someone willing to expose elites and hold powerful abusers accountable. On the trail, he spoke ominously about Epstein's island, calling it a 'cesspool', and surrounded himself with allies who demanded the release of the Epstein list.

According to Cohen, this was not ignorance but strategy. 'Trump knew how angry his voters were about Epstein,' Cohen said. 'He just never intended to cross the people who mattered to him.'

The podcast revisits Trump's long documented social ties with Epstein, including public praise years after Epstein's crimes were widely known. Cohen notes that Epstein recruited at Mar a Lago and that Trump once referred to him as a 'terrific guy'. These details, Cohen argues, make Greene's account harder to dismiss.

'You do not protect people by accident,' Cohen said. 'You do it because you are one of them, or because you need them.'

MAGA Cracks Widen As Betrayal Sets In

What makes Greene's allegation especially damaging is who she is. For years, she was among Trump's most aggressive defenders. Her willingness to share this story signals what Cohen describes as a MAGA implosion driven by disillusionment.

Union leaders, progressive candidates and even Republican lawmakers have begun echoing the same sentiment. Trump, they argue, speaks like a populist but governs like a billionaire protecting other billionaires. The Epstein issue has become symbolic of that divide.

As Cohen summarised, 'When even Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling you that Trump chose his friends over abused women, the con is over.'

For many voters who believed Trump would expose corruption at the highest levels, Greene's account feels like confirmation of their worst fears. The headline question is no longer whether Trump could release the Epstein files, but whether he ever wanted to.