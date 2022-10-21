Thirty-six-year-old Kieran Parkinson has been jailed after sexually abusing an underaged boy and storing videos of bestiality on his phone, including a "lengthy" clip of his wife having sex with their family dog.

According to The Crown Prosecution Service, "Possession of extreme pornographic images is an either-way offence. The maximum penalty for possession of extreme pornographic images involving necrophilia or bestiality is two years imprisonment and/or a fine; for other images, it is three years imprisonment and/or a fine."

The Mirror reports how the Liverpool Crown Court heard how Parkinson offered a male minor cash in exchange for sex acts, then performed a sex act on himself while making the boy watch.

Parkinson allegedly faced the boy while suggestively rubbing his private parts for several minutes. The defendant denied this and claimed that he was itchy and that the rubbing was not sexually motivated.

The police were also able to unearth lengthy and detailed Facebook exchanges between Parkinson and his 38-year-old wife, Mary. They discussed raping and assaulting children.

Parkinson had no previous convictions. He was found guilty after trial on counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sexual act. He also admitted guilt to three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images. He was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Sentencing judge Swinnerton said Parkinson had shown a "lack of control over his deviant sexual interests."

"You seem to have been motivated by your own needs and desires. There is a background of drug abuse by yourself, particularly by Mary Parkinson. Some of the messages you were exchanging are extremely concerning," he added.

The judge also imposed a ten-year sexual harm prevention order and notification requirement on top of the prison sentence. Parkinson is also required to pay a victim surcharge.

His wife already had "limited" previous convictions. She pled guilty to three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images. Her lawyer also stipulated that she would be homeless upon her release from prison in her defence.