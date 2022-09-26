A man is believed to have fallen to his death while trying to escape the fire that broke out at a tower block in Bristol on Sunday.

The emergency services were informed of the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive in Easton in the middle of the night on Sunday. The fire broke out on the 16th floor, prompting a complete evacuation of the building.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, around ninety residents were rescued from the building. It took more than 11 fire engines to douse the fire along with other specialist vehicles. The fire was extinguished quickly, but smoke, fire and water damage had affected many flats in the building.

Meanwhile, eight people are being treated at a hospital, seven for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns.

Saleh Khanot, who has lived in the tower for nearly 10 years, told the BBC: "I've been knocked on by the police and told to run out as soon as possible, and that's how I got out."

Superintendent Tony Blatchford, of Avon and Somerset Police said that an investigation would be conducted into the incident. "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life," he said.

"Enquiries into what happened have already begun and we will work closely with the fire service to fully understand what started the fire and how the man sadly died."

"While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe we know who the man is and have informed his next of kin. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," added Superintendent Blatchford. He further stated that the police are still working to understand what started the fire.

Marvin Rees, mayor of Bristol, in a statement posted on Twitter said that the authorities are working to provide emergency accommodation to the affected residents.