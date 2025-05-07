A man who spent over a month behind bars after being accused of attempting to abduct a toddler at a Georgia Walmart has been released on a £7,500 (Approximately $10,000) bond, thanks to video evidence that challenges the initial claims.

Mahendra Patel, 57, was held in Cobb County jail for 45 days after allegations were called in March that he had tried to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother, Caroline Miller. The incident, which took place in the town of Acworth, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, sparked widespread attention and concern.

The Court's Decision and the Evidence

Cobb County Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole approved Patel's release, stating, 'I'm going to grant this man a bond. He's entitled to a bond.' Later that day, Patel was released following the presentation of compelling video footage.

Patel's defence lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, had gathered surveillance footage from Walmart that was key to the judge's decision. She explained that the videos, though somewhat grainy, showed Patel attempting to help a child rather than trying to kidnap him. Merchant said, 'The video shows Patel asking about Tylenol and trying to help stabilise the child, not grabbing or fleeing with him.'

The Incident and the Initial Claims

The police reports initially claimed Patel had forcibly pulled the toddler away from his mother, Caroline Miller, 26. According to Miller, Patel was involved in a 'tug of war', and she managed to wrestle her son back after what she described as an attempted abduction.

However, the footage indicates a different story. It displays Patel calmly speaking to Miller while she was seated in a scooter, and at one point, he offers to hold the child to help her retrieve medicine. Merchant pointed out that Patel's actions were consistent with someone trying to assist, not kidnap.

Judge Poole noted that Patel's ties to the community and his behaviour in the footage suggested he was not a flight risk. 'He owns property, has a family, volunteers locally, and has not tried to run,' the judge said. 'These facts weigh heavily in favour of granting bail.'

Support and Public Reaction

Since his arrest, Patel has garnered significant support online. A change.org petition advocating for his release amassed over 49,000 signatures within days. Many community members expressed doubt over the initial accusations, citing Patel's involvement in local organisations such as the Kiwanis Club and his active presence in neighbourhood volunteer work.

Patel, speaking outside the detention centre after his release, appeared relieved. 'I'm happy to be out and looking forward to a home-cooked meal,' he said. 'It's been a tough six weeks, but I knew the truth would come out.'

What Happens Next?

While Patel's release is a relief, he remains involved in legal proceedings. The case continues, with his defence arguing that the incident was a misunderstanding. A trial date has yet to be set, and authorities continue to review the evidence.