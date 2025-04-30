Outrage is growing across the UK and abroad after Mahendra Patel, a 56-year-old British-Indian engineer and full-time carer, was jailed over an alleged kidnapping attempt many say never happened.

Patel, who has now spent over five weeks behind bars, maintains his innocence following a controversial incident at a Walmart in Acworth, Georgia, where he was reportedly searching for medicine for his elderly mother. The case, centring on claims by 26-year-old Caroline Miller that Patel attempted to lift her toddler from her lap, has sparked serious concerns over racial bias, flawed assumptions, and a potential miscarriage of justice.

Walmart Incident

On 18 March 2025, Mahendra was searching for Tylenol, a medication that his elderly mother needs to take twice daily, when an encounter with Miller, unfolded. According to Miller, while riding a motorised shopping cart with her two young children, Patel stopped her to ask about the Tylenol. She claims that during this interaction, Patel distracted her and then tried to lift her two-year-old son, Jude, out of her lap.

Miller described the situation as a 'tug of war' and said she heroically stopped him from taking her child. Her account quickly gained traction on social media, where she shared her story in several media interviews. The incident was portrayed as an attempted child abduction, leading to Patel's arrest three days later. Since then, he has been held in Cobb County Jail, facing charges of attempted kidnapping, assault, and battery.

The Evidence Seems to Disagree

However, Patel's defence team and new footage suggest a very different version of events. They obtained and reviewed CCTV footage from twenty angles, including the Walmart's security cameras, which seem to disprove the allegations. The videos show Patel approaching Miller to help find the Tylenol, which he was desperately seeking for his mother.

The footage captures Patel calmly interacting with Miller, then briefly leaning towards her to steady Jude, who he says seemed to have been slipping from her lap. No physical struggle or 'tug of war' is visible. Instead, the videos depict Miller smiling, chatting, and later helping her children after Patel's brief interaction. The final clip shows Patel paying for his medication and leaving the store in a calm manner.

Patel's lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, states, 'The footage shows a helpful act misunderstood as a criminal offence. There's no sign of any attempt to kidnap or flee the scene.' Despite this, the police and prosecutors maintain that the investigation is ongoing, and the grand jury has already indicted Patel based on initial claims.

Public Outcry

The case shows a troubling pattern in how accusations, especially against individuals who are of a particular minority, can lead to swift arrests without immediate review of crucial evidence. Patel's family and supporters argue that these biases, combined with media sensationalism, have unjustly ruined his reputation. His relatives claim they only learned of the charges through the news, and they believe Patel's good character was ignored.

Meanwhile, Patel's mental and physical health have deteriorated in custody. His lawyer reports threats and racist abuse from fellow inmates, adding to the trauma of being wrongly detained.

The Evidence Speaks for Itself

The Walmart videos, made public through Patel's legal team, are a stark contrast to Miller's claims. The police acknowledge that the full footage has not been shared publicly, and their position remains that the investigation is ongoing.

A change.org petition supporting Patel has gained momentum, with many commenting that the video evidence proves his innocence. One supporter wrote, 'He was simply helping, not trying to kidnap. This case shows how quickly a decent man can be falsely accused and detained.' Others have criticised Miller's repeated media appearances, accusing her of making assumptions based on a brief encounter. Yet another mentioned how they had left their children in his care multiple times - 'I have left my kids with him many times. He is exactly opposite of what he is accused of and video evidence clearly shows that he was helping the kid who almost fell down.'

Mahendra Patel's story is a reminder of how quick judgments and incomplete evidence can lead to wrongful imprisonment. As he awaits his next court hearing on 6 May 2025, many questions remain about the justice system's ability to fairly assess such cases.