US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has delivered a critique on how the Biden administration previously handled a $25 million (£18.5 million) bounty on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Speaking with NBC News' Kristen Welker, Rubio dismissed the bounty as ineffective, drawing a stark comparison with the approach taken by President Donald Trump.

'Dating back in the Biden administration, they had a $25 million reward for his capture. So we have a reward for his capture, but we're not gonna enforce it? That's the difference between President Trump and everybody else,' he stated. 'It's easy to make a wanted poster and say $50 million (£37 million) for the capture of Maduro, but no one takes that seriously.'

Rubio went on to point out: 'President Trump did something about it.'

The state secretary stressed that under Trump, operations aimed at capturing Maduro were carried out successfully. 'We went in, we grabbed him, he was arrested, and he's now in New York. No Americans were killed, no equipment was lost,' he said.

While Maduro remains a highly controversial figure internationally, Rubio's comments reflect the broader Republican criticism of perceived inaction by the previous administration.

🚨 BREAKING | These are the first images of Nicolás Maduro in the US after his arrest by the DEA pic.twitter.com/gLMixT8K3j — VOZ (@Voz_US) January 4, 2026

Harris Questions Trump's Venezuela Operation

Rubio's remarks follow a recent social media post by former Vice President Kamala Harris. On X, she slammed recent Trump's Venezuela operations, calling them 'unlawful and unwise.' She argued that they put American troops at risk while offering no clear legal authority or exit plan.

Harris added that the actions were not about drugs or democracy, but about oil and Trump's desire to play the 'regional strongman.' The former vice president wrote: 'If he cared about either, he wouldn't pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela's legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro's cronies.'

She concluded by highlighting the importance of leadership that focuses on reducing expenses for working families, upholding the rule of law, reinforcing alliances, and putting the American people first.

Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable.



That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2026

Rubio on Hernández Pardon Controversy

The convicted drug trafficker referenced by Harris in her post is Juan Orlando Hernández. He is a former president of Honduras, previously sentenced to 45 years for trafficking over 500 tonnes of cocaine but was pardoned by Trump last December. In Rubio's recent interview, Hernández's name also came up.

When Rubio was asked about him, the state secretary avoided a direct critique. He stated: 'I don't do the pardon file. I'm not against it or for it. I just didn't review the file.'

He noted, however, that the pardon did not undermine broader efforts to target criminal figures. 'That doesn't mean you leave Maduro in place. That doesn't mean you don't go after Maduro. That's not the answer,' Rubio told Welker, emphasising that American justice should still pursue indicted individuals like Maduro, regardless of other political controversies.

At one point, Rubio also mentioned that Hernández is only a former leader and no longer has any influence in the political landscape of Honduras.

Why Maduro and His Wife Were Targeted

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face US indictments related to corruption, narcotics trafficking, and actions that undermine democratic institutions in Venezuela.

The Department of Justice previously announced a substantial $25 million reward for information that could lead to their capture, as part of an extensive initiative aimed at ensuring accountability for alleged crimes linked to Venezuela's persistent economic and political turmoil. As Maduro held onto power in Venezuela, US authorities persisted in their efforts for his extradition and legal accountability.

In the immediate aftermath, Venezuela's Supreme Court and military establishment recognised Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as the acting president, making her the interim leader amid intense regional scrutiny. She now faces the daunting task of navigating a deepening political crisis with the country's institutions in flux and international actors contesting the legality of the US operation.