President Trump has insisted that Venezuela must be restored to 'law and order' and economic discipline before any meaningful elections can take place, sparking debate over the role the US might play in determining the country's political future.

Speaking to The Post on Sunday, Trump emphasised that Venezuela's current political chaos renders elections a secondary concern. 'We should run the country properly,' he said. 'We should run the country with law and order. We should run the country where we can take advantage of the economics of what they have — which is valuable oil and valuable other things.'

Law and Order First, Elections Later

Trump stressed that any talk of elections in Venezuela is premature. The US president pointed to decades of mismanagement by socialist governments as the root cause of Venezuela's crisis. 'The country is ready to be — it's literally become a third world country ready to fail,' Trump said, highlighting the economic and social collapse that has left millions struggling.

Opposition Figures and US Support

When asked about backing opposition leaders, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, Trump was cautious. 'I don't think she's got the support of the people that she has to have,' he said. 'That's all.' He added that Machado could only win an election with his personal support, noting, 'She could only win an election if I did support her. But I like her very much.'

Trump's comments underscore the potential influence the US could have on the Venezuelan vote, raising questions about the fairness and independence of any upcoming elections.

Avoiding a 'Protracted Quagmire'

Despite the looming crisis, Trump brushed aside concerns about the US becoming embroiled in a long-term conflict similar to Iraq or Afghanistan. 'We should run the country properly,' he reiterated, suggesting a hands-on approach that prioritises stabilisation and economic recovery over immediate political outcomes.

Experts have long warned that Venezuela's collapse has regional implications, with millions fleeing to neighbouring countries and domestic unrest threatening broader security. Trump's comments signal that the US may continue to play a decisive role, particularly if opposition leaders cannot consolidate domestic support.

Economic Stakes

The US president highlighted Venezuela's rich natural resources, particularly oil, as a key factor in stabilising the country. 'We should run the country where we can take advantage of the economics of what they have — which is valuable oil and valuable other things,' he said.

This perspective frames Venezuela not only as a political challenge but also as a strategic economic opportunity, with Trump arguing that restoring order could unlock the country's vast potential while simultaneously preventing humanitarian disaster.

Could Elections Be Decided from Abroad?

Trump's assertion that Machado—or any opposition figure—could only succeed with his support raises questions about sovereignty and the role of foreign influence in elections. The statement implicitly suggests that US intervention might be necessary to determine the outcome, a controversial position likely to provoke debate in both Washington and Caracas.

Political analysts have noted that while US influence is historically significant in Latin American politics, the idea that an election could hinge on one individual's backing highlights the fragility of Venezuela's current political landscape.

A Path Forward?

Trump's comments suggest a roadmap where law, order, and economic stabilisation precede electoral legitimacy. While critics argue this approach risks overreach, supporters contend it is a pragmatic recognition of Venezuela's systemic collapse.

As the country faces one of its most critical junctures in decades, the international community will be watching closely to see whether US influence shapes the election or whether Venezuelans can chart an independent course amid chaos.

With Trump framing law and order as the prerequisite for any meaningful political process, the question remains: will elections in Venezuela truly reflect the will of the people, or could foreign support tilt the scales in ways that redefine the nation's future?