Donald Trump is facing new speculations about his health. This past weekend, he gave a speech at his home in Mar-a-Lago following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Snippets of his speeches were shared online.

Eagle-eyed viewers couldn't help but notice minute details about the way Trump talked or how he struggled to keep his eyes open. They also questioned the manner in which he read his speech and alleged that the President's health could be on a steep decline.

Health Concerns Raised

One X user uploaded a clip captioned by saying that the POTUS seems to be slurring his speech, while another alleged, 'He is sniffing a lot, too. He must have done some Adderall right before he went on camera.'

Several others commented on the post and said that it seems Melania Trump's husband forgot to take his medication. 'Dude can't even read properly,' one person wrote. 'His presentation was borderline nonsensical while reading the script and even lower in quality while he spoke extemporaneously,' another person noted.

'He is sniffing a lot, too. He must have done some Adderall right before he went on camera,' one person alleged. 'Why does he sound like he's reading a 5th-grade book report for the first time by someone he bullied into writing it for him and by someone who didn't read the book,' another social media user wrote.

Trump is heavily slurring this morning pic.twitter.com/FxDetE4gCn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026

Irritation Over Health Debates

Trump previously revealed that he underwent a CT Scan and did not mention any concerns about his health. Still, the public has been speculating about his cognitive and physical abilities since he is the oldest president to have been inaugurated at the White House. While speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Trump expressed his irritation over the ongoing rumours about his health. 'Let's talk about health again for the 25th time...' he said.

During the same interview, Trump revealed that he has been taking larger doses of aspirin than what his doctor recommends. 'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. They'd rather have me take the smaller one,' he said.

However, Dr Farmi Farah, an invasive cardiologist, said that they do not recommend patients to take higher doses of aspirin than what they are prescribed.

'Low-dose aspirin is 81 milligrams once a day, and full-dose is 325 milligrams once a day. Typically speaking, we do not recommend the full-dose aspirin. The full-dose aspirin has a lot more risk factors associated with it, and for the most part, those are GI risk factors. People who take full-dose aspirin are more prone to having GI bleeding, especially if they have ulcers and things like that,' she told CNN.

Cognitive Test Results

Trump once again claimed to have aced his cognitive tests for the third time.

On his Truth Social account, the POTUS also claimed to be in perfect health. He also stressed the importance of undergoing cognitive examinations for anyone elected for a position in the government.

'The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,' he wrote.

Despite what Trump had to say, the public still believes that he is not 100 per cent healthy.