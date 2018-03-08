Ahead of the 60th Grammys Awards, EDM DJ Steve Aoki declared that they were no longer a benchmark or success and now Mariah Carey has admitted that she doesn't "give a damn" about the awards.

The 48-year-old diva made her feelings clear in a recent interview with V magazine, saying that they were no longer worth bending backwards for.

Throughout her illustrious career, which has spanned nearly three decades, Carey has 200 million records, making her one of the best-selling female artists in the history.

Some of her most iconic hits include festive favourite All I Want for Christmas Is You, I Know What You Want and Heartbreaker. In 2015 she was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame.

The Hero hitmaker, who has an estimated fortune of $535 million (£395 million), told V that Grammys stopped recognising her as soon she attained a certain level of success.

"I have five Grammys. That's cute. There's people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many," she said.

"I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, 'We don't go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we're gonna go the opposite way.' So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn't bitter about it. I was just like, 'Okay, well, I guess I'm not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way.' I'm just me."

The mother of two also revealed that said she's currently in the studio working on her first album since signing to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management back in 2017.

"I was in a different place in terms of who I was working with for the business side of things, which is everything," she said. "The whole thing is business, really. I consider myself more of a musician first than a business person, I don't necessarily think of things that way; it's music first. That's the most important thing for me."