A secret ceremony has seen Meghan Markle baptised into the Church of England, two months ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, it has been reported.

With her fiance Prince Harry at her side, the ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and attended by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Daily Mail reported.

Although it was not required for her to be baptised ahead of her marriage, the move is a nod to Harry's grandmother, the Queen and her role as the head of the Church of England.

After her baptism, she received confirmation which will allow her to get Holy Communion with her future husband.

The paper said that neither the Queen nor Prince William were at the ceremony at the Chapel Royal in St James' Palace, a site of significance as as it was where Princess Diana's body lay before her funeral.

The ceremony on Tuesday (6 March) was said to be attended by a small group of royal aides, including crown jeweller Mark Appleby with a backdrop of music provided by the Chapel Royal choir.

Two months ahead of the wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, it was reported that Markle had enjoyed a three-day hen do at the Soho Farmhouse. The Sun reported that she and her friends stayed at the Cotswold retreat offers facials and body massages.