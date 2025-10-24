Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021, has amassed significant wealth through stock trading over the years. According to an alternative data platform, Quiver Quantitative, Greene has an estimated personal net worth of $25 million (£18.7 million). She is among several congress members, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are known for their highly profitable stock trades.

Greene's stock investments drew investor attention earlier this year during the tariff-induced market crash, when she made a range of trades and turned them into significant profits in a short span. She maintains a diverse investment portfolio of stocks focusing on technology, financials, logistics, utility, and consumer discretionary sectors.

According to the latest periodic transaction report, she invested up to $30,000 (£22,523) in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF this month. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers investors exposure to bitcoin while helping them avoid the operational and custody complexities of holding the digital asset directly. The ETF is known for providing high liquidity to investors.

Greene Invests in Stocks Leading the AI Boom

Greene also purchased shares of Tesla (Nasdaq:TSLA), Amazon (Nasdaq:AMZN), and Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE). While the Tesla and Adobe trades were valued between $1,001 and $15,000 (£751 and £11,261), she invested up to $30,000 in Amazon.

Investments in Tesla and Amazon come before quarterly earnings reports on 28th October and 30th October, respectively. She is also a frequent buyer of Tesla and Adobe stocks, having purchased them five and six times, respectively, year-to-date.

Focus on Pharma, Logistics, Utility

Greene also purchased shares of a pharma company Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), logistics firm United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and utility company Exelon (Nasdaq:EXC). Each trade ranged from $1,001 to $15,000.

UPS is one of the frequent purchases disclosed by Greene, and comes ahead of the company's Q3 earnings results due 28th October. Utility firm Exelon is also reporting quarterly results on 4th November.

The Novo Nordisk trade comes as the pharma giant overhauls its board, with new candidates expected to be elected as members of the board of directors.

Greene's latest investments in UPS, Tesla, and Amazon have posted marginal gains, while the Amazon stake has gained over 6% in just over a week.

US Congress members continue to face public outcry against Congressional trading amid mounting speculations of insider trading.

Legislation around banning Congressional trading is heating up. Several members of Congress reportedly violated the STOCK Act in 2025 by failing to disclose their trades on time. The STOCK Act requires Congress members to disclose their transactions within 45 days. Violations lead to a $200 (£150) late fee for the first offence.

'We just came across new STOCK Act violations. Representative Sheri Biggs filed dozens of trades made past the reporting deadline. Her husband bought up to $250K of Bitcoin, $IBIT, on July 9th. Pro-crypto legislation was passed a week later,' Quiver Quantitative had posted on X on 6th October.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.