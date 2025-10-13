Rich Dad Poor Dad's author Robert Kiyosaki has been urging people in a series of X posts over the last week to invest in real assets, like Ethereum cryptocurrency and particularly silver, which has gained at a faster rate than gold this year.

However, he forecast the 'biggest crash in world history' to happen this year, which will wipe out Baby Boomer retirement accounts, and many boomers will be 'homeless or living in their kids' basements.'

Kiyosaki highlighted how, for years, he has been calling investors to invest in real assets as inflation turns 'cash into trash' over time.

'Today I believe silver and Ethereum are the best because they are stores of value...but more importantly....used in industry....and prices are low,' he wrote.

He urged people to study the pros and cons and 'usefulness' of silver and Ethereum before investing with 'financial wisdom.'

In other X posts, Kiyosaki highlighted that silver and Ethereum are gaining momentum. He forecast the silver prices could surge to $75 (£56) per ounce. Some analysts believe silver prices could reach $100 (£75) per ounce by the end of 2026 due to its industrial demand in the production of semiconductors, smartphones, electrical switches, and other electronic components across various industries.

'Silver near all-time high. Silver is a dollar away from turning into a rocket ship. Please get a few silver coins before the silver rocket leaves the earth,' he said in an X post.

A few days earlier, he raised a question about whether the current macroeconomic trends point towards the end of the US dollar. Kiyosaki noted that he was adding to his gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum portfolio. 'Savers of US dollars are losers. Be a winner,' he wrote.

Kiyosaki has consistently advocated for assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin as stores of value that can preserve wealth when traditional fiat currencies like the US dollar weaken. His latest statements indicate confidence in Ethereum and silver's long-term role.

The author has long been concerned that exorbitant government spending and growing national debt are eroding the dollar's strength and threatening the stability of the global economy. He is of the view that decentralised and limited-supply assets like precious metals and cryptocurrencies offer a safer alternative to paper money.

However, Kiyosaki's warnings come as top cryptocurrencies witnessed a sharp decline in prices after US President Donald Trump imposed 100% tariffs on 'any and all critical software' from China, amid growing geopolitical tensions. As a result, Bitcoin and Ethereum witnessed record liquidations as investors moved money into other safer assets like gold or silver.

According to Bloomberg, over $19 billion (£14.2 billion) in bets were wiped out within 24 hours following Trump's announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social. Bitcoin prices fell by over 10% to as low as $110,000 (£82,466) while Ethereum fell over 11.2% on the news. Cryptocurrencies like XRP and Dogecoin tanked by 19% and 27%, respectively.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.