Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021, has amassed a serious wealth through stock trading over the years. According to an alternative data platform called Quiver Quantitative, Greene has an estimated personal net worth of £18.1 million ($24.8 million). She is among several congress members, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are known for their highly profitable stock trades over the years.

Greene's stock investments got the attention of investors earlier this year during the tariff-induced market crash, when she made a range of trades and turned them into significant profits in a short span. She maintains a diverse investment portfolio of stocks focusing on technology, financials, logistics, utility, and consumer discretionary sectors.

According to the latest periodic transaction report, Greene purchased 12 stocks at the end of August. In the tech and banking sector, she bought Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG) Class C shares and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares, with each trade worth up to £10,990 ($15,000).

In the pharma sector, Greene purchased up to $15,000 of the Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) stock as well as $15,000 worth of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares.

Her biggest trades were in the utility and logistics sectors, with two investments worth up to £36,633 ($50,000) each in Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX). Greene also invested further in these sectors, with trades up to $15,000 in United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and Southern Co. (NYSE: SO), a major electricity producer in the US.

Another major trade of up to $50,000 was in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP), which is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust. As a REIT, the company pays out quarterly dividends, which have slightly increased since the end of 2024.

Greene's remaining trades, all worth up to $15,000, were in Pepsico (Nasdaq: PEP), health insurance and care services provider UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and online ecommerce platform operator MercadoLibre (Nasdaq: MELI).

According to Quiver Quantitative, Greene's recent investments in Alphabet Class C and UnitedHealth Group shares have already returned double-digit profits.

US equity indexes continue to trade near record levels. Although stocks slipped yesterday despite positive prints on retail spending and industrial production as the US Federal Reserve commenced its two-day policy meet, traders are anticipating a 25 basis point rate cut amid weakness in the labour markets. Some expect a 50 bps rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool. This outcome could further boost the stock market markedly.

'We see a Dovish Cut as the most likely outcome, producing a positive gain on the day,' said Andrew Tyler, the global head of market intelligence at JPMorgan, citing research from the bank's chief US economist. Tyler is of the view that a 25 bps rate cut could result in an immediate 1% gain in the S&P 500.

JPMorgan remains overweight on tech, utility, healthcare and biotech stocks, which align with Greene's latest investments.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.