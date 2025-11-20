Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Congress's most active traders, has recently demonstrated a notable shift in her investment strategy.

With an estimated personal net worth exceeding $25 million (£19 million), Greene has established a reputation for making profitable trades, often capitalizing on market downturns and economic volatility. Her trading history has drawn attention not only because of her political prominence but also due to her active involvement in stock trading, which is relatively uncommon among sitting members of Congress.

During the April market crash, which followed President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods, Greene seized the opportunity to buy dozens of stocks at substantial discounts. Many of these investments appreciated rapidly, and she reportedly realized double-digit gains within a matter of weeks.

Her portfolio is diverse, spanning industries such as technology, industrials, financials, logistics, and utilities—sectors that are critical to the overall economic landscape and often sensitive to geopolitical and regulatory changes.

A Reputation for Bargain Hunting and Market Timing

Typically, Greene is known for her bargain-hunting strategy—buying stocks at low prices, often timed during significant economic or geopolitical events. This approach has sometimes raised eyebrows and led to speculation about potential insider trading, although no evidence has officially implicated her.

Her timing has often appeared to align with market dips, which has contributed to her reputation as a savvy investor capable of leveraging market volatility to her advantage. However, recent activity hints that she might be shifting away from this high-risk, opportunistic approach toward a more conservative, income-focused strategy.

Eyeing Dividend Aristocrats

According to recent transaction reports, Greene bought stocks that have underperformed this year but are known for their strong dividend records. Her purchases include Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), and Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX), each up to $50,000 (£38,280). Notably, P&G and ADP are dividend aristocrats, having increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

P&G's stock has fallen over 12% year-to-date amid lawsuits and tariff challenges. Similarly, ADP declined by over 14%, and Paychex by 21% in the same period.

Offsetting Declines with Dividend Hikes

These companies are known for returning value through regular dividend increases. P&G raised its quarterly dividend by 5% in April to $1.0568 (£0.81) per share and has maintained it throughout the year. In November, ADP approved a $0.16 (£0.12) increase to $1.70 (£1.30) per share, payable January 1, 2026, marking its 51st consecutive annual dividend hike. Paychex also increased its quarterly dividend earlier this year to $1.08 (£0.83), up from $0.98 (£0.75).

Currently, P&G's forward yield is 2.88%, ADP's is 2.47%, and Paychex's is 3.94%.

Greene's Unusual Trading Pattern

Greene's latest trades are unusual compared with her regular trading patterns, and this shift could be due to several reasons: the Congresswoman might be trying to squash insider trading accusations amid rising public outcry, or she anticipates sustained market volatility in the near term and is seeking stocks that offer stable returns, as many of her investment trade in October continue to remain in the red.

