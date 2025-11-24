Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving Georgia's 14th congressional district, has revealed her intention to resign from Congress by 5th January 2026. The announcement, made via an X post over the weekend, comes amid rising criticism and ongoing political debates surrounding her activities and statements.

In a detailed note, Greene, who serves on the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Homeland Security Committee, voiced her disillusionment with what she described as the 'Political Industrial Complex'. She argued that regardless of which party holds power, little changes for the average American.

Concerns Over America's Future

Greene outlined a litany of issues she believes are harming ordinary Americans: rising debt, US jobs being replaced by illegal labour, the dominance of big corporations over small businesses, the declining value of the dollar, and the misallocation of taxpayer funds towards foreign wars, aid, and interests.

'The average American family can no longer survive on a single breadwinner's income, as both parents must work in order to simply survive,' she wrote.

She also highlighted how political propaganda has lost its effectiveness, as many Americans are increasingly aware of their financial struggles—mounting credit card debt, rising bills, surging food prices, and climbing rents.

Her Efforts and Controversies

Greene claimed she has worked to bring taxpayer dollars back to her district, spending millions of her own money travelling across the country to support Donald Trump over recent years. She criticised the widespread perception of 50-year mortgages as scams and called for the release of the Epstein files, asserting that she does not want her district to suffer a damaging primary challenge from Trump.

The Congresswoman alleged Trump dumped millions of dollars to destroy her, and that if she is cast aside by 'MAGA Inc.', then many common Americans have been replaced as well.

She dismissed what she called 'insane 4D chess' and conspiracy theories, asserting, 'There is no plan to save the world.'

Greene Has Faced Criticism for Congressional Trading

Greene has voiced her concerns about the future of ordinary Americans and their struggles, yet she continues to invest in the stock market, which has long raised suspicions of insider trading activity.

Public outcry over her stock trading persists. With a net worth of over $25 million (£19 million), Greene is among the most active stock traders in Congress, known for making numerous profitable trades and timing the market many times, fueling speculation of insider trading.

For example, she bought the dip during the April market crash triggered by tariff announcements, profiting significantly in a short period.

Although legislation to ban Congressional trading is gaining momentum, several members of Congress reportedly violated the STOCK Act in 2025 by failing to disclose their trades on time. The STOCK Act requires lawmakers to disclose transactions within 45 days; violations can result in a $200 (£150) late fee for the first offence.

Before announcing her retirement, Greene's recent stock trades show she is accumulating low-risk assets that pay regular dividends and interest. This shift marks a move away from her usual trading style and could further fuel insider trading suspicions, as she will no longer be involved in key decisions influencing the market.