Stewart Resnick and his wife, Lynda, are business partners and the wealthiest farmers in the United States. Each has an estimated net worth of £4.5 billion ($5.6 billion), making their combined wealth £9 billion ($11.2 billion).

The Wonderful Company serves as a holding company for the Resnicks' numerous investments and agricultural businesses. According to Forbes, the Wonderful Company uses around 150 billion gallons of water annually for its 175,000 acres of farmland.

Recently, the conglomerate has faced criticism for its overconsumption of water during a crisis, as Los Angeles endures the worst wildfire in its history.

The Resnicks' Agricultural Empire

The Resnicks' portfolio includes some of the most profitable and recognisable brands in the United States:

Teleflora , the largest flower delivery service in the U.S.

, the largest flower delivery service in the U.S. Fiji Water , a premium bottled water brand sold in over 60 countries.

, a premium bottled water brand sold in over 60 countries. Pom Wonderful , a juice brand and the largest producer of fresh pomegranates in the U.S.

, a juice brand and the largest producer of fresh pomegranates in the U.S. Halos , a top-rated mandarin brand.

, a top-rated mandarin brand. Wonderful Pistachios , generating revenues of £3.2 billion ($4 billion).

, generating revenues of £3.2 billion ($4 billion). Wonderful Almonds , establishing the Resnicks as the largest producers of almonds.

, establishing the Resnicks as the largest producers of almonds. Paramount Farms , an agricultural giant owning thousands of acres of farmland.

, an agricultural giant owning thousands of acres of farmland. Paramount Citrus , the largest grower of citrus in the U.S.

, the largest grower of citrus in the U.S. Franklin Mint, which produces jewellery, dolls, souvenirs, and collectibles.

How the Resnicks Secured Control Over a Public Resource

In the 1980s, the Resnicks began investing in pistachios, almonds, fruits, and wine. To plant and irrigate these crops, they acquired 130,000 acres of farmland and a 20,000-acre water reserve in California's San Joaquin Valley.

In 1994, Stewart's advisors engaged with key stakeholders in California's water management. This meeting is believed to have resulted in the Monterey Plus Agreement, a controversial deal that transferred the Kern Water Bank from public ownership to private contractors. This policy forced local governments to purchase water from private companies rather than receive it from the state for free.

The Wonderful Company gained control of 57% of the Kern Water Bank's water, which the Resnicks began selling back to local governments. This practice has drawn criticism for decades, especially during the 2011–2017 California drought. Critics argue that the Resnicks profit from a resource originally intended to be publicly accessible.

Wildfire Crisis Sparks Further Criticism

The Resnicks have recently faced renewed criticism on social media amid California's devastating wildfires. Many have highlighted that the Kern Water Bank, funded by taxpayers, was created to ensure a reliable water supply during droughts. Critics argue that the Resnicks' practice of selling this resource undermines its original purpose.

Adding to the controversy is the Wonderful Company's branding as 'healthy and sustainable', which many claim contradicts their actual practices.

On TikTok, users have spoken out against the family, pointing to what they see as the exploitation of public resources for private gain.

Philanthropy and Political Donations

Despite criticism, the Resnicks are also known for their philanthropic efforts. They donated $50,000 to an initiative targeting foster care reforms and have made substantial political contributions.

These include £21,980 ($26,950) to Hillary Clinton and £8,971 ($11,000) to Joe Biden. They have also supported Republican candidates, such as John McCain, with £16,923 ($20,750), and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with £22,183 ($27,190).

Early Lives of Stewart and Lynda Resnick

Stewart Allen Resnick, 88, was raised in a middle-class Jewish family in New Jersey. His grandfather was a Ukrainian immigrant, and his father owned a bar. Stewart's entrepreneurial journey began with a janitorial services company, which he founded and sold in 1969 while earning a pre-law degree from UCLA School of Law.

Lynda Rae Harris hails from a Jewish family in Baltimore. Her father, Jack H. Harris, was a film producer, leading to her appearances on The Horn & Hardart Children's Hour as a child actress. Lynda founded her own advertising agency at 19 after dropping out of Santa Monica College.

The couple, both previously divorced, met in Los Angeles in the 1960s when Lynda assisted Stewart in marketing one of her emerging businesses. They currently reside in Beverly Hills, California.

Despite their philanthropic efforts and political contributions, the Resnicks' business practices have drawn widespread criticism. Many view their control over the Kern Water Bank as emblematic of the tension between private business interests and the responsible management of public resources.