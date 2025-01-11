Some of Hollywood's best-known faces are among the thousands caught up in the devastating wildfires currently tearing through Southern California. With nearly 180,000 residents already evacuated—and that number still rising—the crisis has touched everyone from ordinary families to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

The crisis began with the Pacific Palisades fire on Tuesday morning, swiftly followed by outbreaks in neighbouring communities like Eaton, Woodley, and Hurst.

The flames have been indiscriminate, and sadly, stars such as Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are among those who have lost their homes.

The area where the fire erupted, nestled between Santa Monica and Malibu in northern Los Angeles, is known for its exceptionally high property values. It boasts some of the most expensive real estate in the country, belonging to stars like Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Adam Sandler, Miles Teller and more.

Here are some of the most notable celebrities who lost their homes in the LA fire:

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton on Wednesday took to Instagram to share that she is 'heartbroken beyond words' as her Malibu home was burned to the ground by the California fires. The Hotel heiress learned about the destruction from TV news.

In her post, she wrote, 'Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.'

Sir Anthony Hopkins

The Oscar-winning actor and a Hollywood veteran has reportedly lost his £6 million Pacific Palisade estate. Visuals of the charred remains of his 4-bedroom residence are a testament to fire's destructive power. This is the exact location where he often posted videos on TikTok of him playing the piano.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Among the devastating losses caused by the wildfires is the £7 million grand house belonging to actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. The couple, who were last seen together at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards—a mere two days before the fires erupted—shared the 6,000-square-foot residence with their two young daughters. On Wednesday, TMZ shared harrowing images of their property engulfed in flames.

Anna Farris

Actress Anna Farris lost her £5 million eco-friendly home where she lived with her family. Destroyed by the blaze, the Scary movie star's 4000 square metres residence is a smouldering ruin now.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore shared the devastating news that the Eaton fire caused significant damage to her Altadena home, which she shared with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The 40-year-old actress and singer took to social media, posting photos of the charred remains alongside a message. 'Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. It's not livable but mostly intact,' she wrote on Instagram. She added, 'We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support.'

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia, the 47-year-old star of 'This Is Us',' was left overwhelmed after the wildfire destroyed his Malibu home.

'You start thinking about all the memories made in every room, and then you see your neighbours' homes, and everything around you is simply gone. It's utterly devastating,' he told CBS News.

The actor's wife, Jarah Mariano, is nine months pregnant with their first child. The couple was forced to evacuate their home on Tuesday, January 7th.

Melissa Rivers

Melissa Rivers was heartbroken after losing her Pacific Palisades home in the recent L.A. fires. The TV personality purchased the £7.7 million property in 2021, but the devastating blaze has left her without a home.

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared, 'My family and I have safely evacuated, and we are deeply grateful to be unharmed.'

Miles and Keleigh Teller

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh purchased the dream home for £7.5 million in April 2023, but it has now been reduced to ashes.

Heartbreaking images show a car parked in the driveway, now nothing more than a charred piece of metal. Keleigh took to Instagram to express her anguish, sharing a poignant photo of the raging inferno and a tearful emoji.

Ben Affleck

Celebrated actor Ben Affleck was forced to dash frantically to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's residence. In the inferno's wake, Affleck's palatial £20 million mansion, a recent post-J-Lo bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, remains unaccounted for.

Celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Maria Shriver, Eugene Levy, Diane Warren, and Cobie Smulders were forced to evacuate their homes as the wildfires continued to spread.

Meanwhile, the impact of these fires has also reverberated through the film industry. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences responded by extending the deadline for Oscar nominations by two days, acknowledging the disruptions faced by those affected.

Furthermore, the Critics Choice Awards, initially scheduled for Sunday in Santa Monica, have been rescheduled to 26th January.