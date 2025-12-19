Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Christmas quietly in Montecito while deliberately excluding her estranged father, Thomas Markle, from festive plans.

The celebration will take place at their California home in late December 2025, with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The decision follows years of family estrangement and reflects a careful effort to protect peace during a sensitive holiday period.

After a whirlwind year filled with travel, filming and public appearances, the Sussexes opted for a slower pace. Sources close to arrangements say boundaries already set around Meghan Markle's family relationships guided planning. That choice explains how Christmas guest lists were shaped without reopening old wounds.

Doria Ragland will join the festivities. Meghan Markle's mother remains a constant presence in family life and continues to support daily routines. Her inclusion underscores where emotional closeness remains strongest during Christmas.

Christmas Plans To Prioritise Family, Tradition and Privacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan a low-key celebration focused on home life, tradition and privacy. Montecito offers seclusion away from public view and media pressure. That setting allows space for ordinary family moments, often missing during busy months.

The past year proved intense for both parents. Prince Harry spent significant time attending Invictus Games events in Canada. Meghan Markle balanced travel with filming Netflix projects, which placed additional demands on family time.

Against that backdrop, Christmas became a moment for pause. Sources say emphasis rests firmly on happiness and memory-making for children rather than revisiting conflict. One source said, 'For Harry and Meghan, Christmas is about creating happiness and family memories for their children. They have no intention of revisiting past conflicts or involving those who have brought pain. The priority is making it memorable for Archie and Lilibet.'

That approach marks a clear contrast with New Year plans. Sources indicate overseas travel with friends after Christmas. For now, home tradition takes priority.

Prince Harry previously shared memories from early Montecito Christmas celebrations in his memoir 'Spare'. He wrote, 'We took Archie to find a Christmas tree—a pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home and set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings—new home. Healthy boy. It was Christmas Eve.'

He continued, 'We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition.' Those rituals continue shaping festive plans.

Meghan Markle also spoke about the changing meaning of Christmas since becoming a mother. She said in 2024, 'At first, I think as a mom with children, you're just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet. But now we're at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year.'

Netflix Holiday Special Will Show Her Hands-On Approach

Insight into Christmas at home appears through Meghan Markle's Netflix special 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration'. The programme showcases a hands-on approach from cooking to crafting personalised details. Focus remains practical, warm and family-centred.

While speaking with restaurateur Will Guidara, Meghan Markle discussed Christmas crackers. She said, 'Living in the UK, it's such a big part of the Christmas holidays... typically people cross arms and do it, and they all pull at the same time.'

Personal touches for children are featured throughout. Meghan Markle explained individual choices made for each child. She said, 'Lili really likes to be a grown-up lady at the moment.' She added while preparing another cracker, 'Now I'm onto Archie's, I'm doing burgers, and he loves the colour red.'

Homemade advent calendars also formed part of preparations. Each day included chocolates alongside handwritten notes. Messages read, 'I love you because you are so kind' and 'I love you because you're so brave.'

A family insider said, 'The holidays are about togetherness and making lasting memories, and Harry and Meghan are entirely focused on ensuring their children have that experience this year.'

Estrangement From Thomas Markle Remains Firm

Despite festive warmth, one relationship remains absent. Estrangement between Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle continues unchanged. Sources say Christmas plans reflect a deliberate boundary that has long been established.

One source said, 'Meghan has set clear boundaries – her father and other estranged family members will not be included.' That stance will remain firmly in place over Christmas.

Health concerns involving Thomas Markle did not alter arrangements. The family's focus remains on emotional safety and stability. For Meghan Markle, Christmas centres on children, close relatives, and peace at home.