Princess Kate's quietly strict approach to royal life is reportedly creating friction behind palace doors, with insiders claiming Queen Camilla is 'not happy' about the Princess of Wales setting higher standards as she steps into a more commanding role in the British Royal Family.

As the monarchy enters its busiest festive stretch, sources say Kate Middleton, 43, has returned to public duties with renewed authority after a year focused on her health. Her emphasis on discipline, accountability and visible impact is said to be reshaping how senior royals operate – and not everyone is pleased.

Princess Kate Shines During Festive Season

She has taken on projects closest to her heart, attending key charitable events and high-profile gatherings. Just last week, she impressed observers as hostess for the German State Banquet and organiser of the Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

She handled both events effortlessly, showing other royals how things should be done.

While never flamboyant, Kate made a statement with her choice of the Oriental Circlet Tiara at Windsor Castle.

Commissioned for Queen Victoria in 1853 and featuring 2,600 diamonds with rubies, the tiara reportedly outshone Queen Camilla's more understated pick. Observers say the glittering accessory symbolises Kate's growing role in the monarchy.

Princess Kate is Stepping Up

Royal insiders suggest the tiara's grandeur mirrors Kate's rising influence. 'It was no accident that Kate wore that enormous tiara; it was highly symbolic, effectively telling the world that it won't be long before she's queen. She's so adored, within the family and by the British public, that it makes sense she would start taking a bigger hand in shaping what the monarchy looks like moving forward.

'It is a highly publicised fact that King Charles is not well, so there is a sense of urgency to all of this and Kate is stepping up in a big way,' a source says.

Appearing alongside Prince William in an official Christmas photograph, the couple, married 14 years, showcased unity. William, 43, previously told The Reluctant Traveller, 'I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do.' Observers note that both he and Kate are prioritising meaningful engagements while carefully managing their royal duties.

Queen Camilla Doesn't Like 'Being Told' What To Do

Sources claim Kate's insistence on accountability is not popular with all senior royals. 'William is very focused on accountability, and Kate is very much of the same mind,' an insider explains. 'She believes every senior royal ought to show exactly what they are doing, why it matters, and how it helps the public. She wants to streamline their workload to what could really help. If an engagement does not support real charitable impact, it gets cut.'

However, change has not been universally welcomed. The source says Queen Camilla reportedly dislikes Kate's strict rules.

'The old guard is not happy about this, especially Queen Camilla, who does not appreciate being told what standard she has to meet,' they reveal. 'But Kate is stronger than people think and she is not stepping back.'

Princess Kate is Prince William's Calm Sounding Board

Kate's influence extends beyond ceremonies. Reports suggest she helped shape King Charles' decision to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's royal titles and evict him from Royal Lodge.

She is said to be William's strategist and mediator. 'Kate is very much William's partner in every way. She helps him far more than anyone even realises. She's the sounding board, the strategist, the one who smooths over personality clashes before they become full-blown problems.

'Even now, when she's been told by doctors and her family to take things slowly and protect her health, she is still massively involved in every big decision William makes. She has an extraordinary ability to calm situations that could easily blow up,' a source says.

The couple reportedly continue to manage potential tensions over other family members' titles, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, putting duty first and protecting the Crown.

Prince William and Princess Kate are 'Planning Significant Changes'

Insiders claim William and Kate are planning reforms to streamline the monarchy. 'They're planning significant changes to how the monarchy functions. They want to keep cutting back, which means letting people go and shaving off certain expenses or benefits that various family members receive.

'Making those changes without creating serious rifts is going to require a level of sensitivity that William does not possess. This is where Kate is uniquely gifted. She has this gentle, peaceful public image, but she's nobody's pushover.

'She's incredibly savvy, and she's not afraid to make firm decisions when needed. She understands that leadership requires a certain ruthlessness, not unkindness, but clarity. She doesn't shy away from that; she sees it as her duty to stay strong for the monarchy,' the source says.

Kate balances public life with motherhood, caring for Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

'She's also got all the quiet tasks that keep the family running smoothly, the things the public never sees. Preparing the children, managing expectations with staff, coordinating long-term planning sessions, it's a delicate balancing act, but she handles it with grace. Everyone can see she was born to be Queen,' the insider adds.

While palace tensions may simmer, Kate's popularity with the public remains sky-high. And as King Charles' health continues to prompt quiet concern, many believe the Princess of Wales is already acting as the steady hand guiding the monarchy's future.