The departure of key personnel from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation represents a growing staffing crisis that has unfolded in remarkably swift succession. Within just three days, the couple found themselves facing the exit of two critical figures: James Holt, their longest-serving aide, and Meredith Maines, their chief communications officer — a development that raises serious questions about workplace culture and leadership stability at the Sussexes' philanthropic ventures.

James Holt announced his departure on Monday, Dec. 29, marking the end of an eight-year relationship that began well before the couple stepped back from royal duties. The executive director of Archewell Philanthropies —t he recently rebranded incarnation of their foundation — cited a desire to return home to London with his family after five years in Los Angeles. 'After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it's time for my family to return to London,' he said in a statement.

Yet his exit carries considerable weight within the organisation, given that Holt had become the couple's most tenured staff member following their relocation to America. Having initially begun working with Prince Harry in 2017 on military mental health initiatives before his marriage to Markle, Holt represented institutional continuity at the foundation.

Though Holt's departure was framed as a personal decision centred on family priorities, his statement betrayed hints of the institutional strain that has plagued the couple's charitable operation. 'When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I'll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead,' he said.

Harry and Meghan released their own statement expressing gratitude for Holt's 'stellar support' and confirmed he would continue guiding 'various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies' — a partial arrangement suggesting his full-time role had become untenable.

A Pattern of Revolving-Door Staffing That Raises Eyebrows

The gravity of Holt's departure becomes apparent when considered alongside the broader staffing pattern the couple has established. Just three days earlier, on Dec. 26, Meredith Maines announced she was leaving her role as chief communications officer after a mere ten months in post. The revolving-door nature of this departure is striking: Maines served as the 11th publicist to leave the Sussexes' employ in just five years since relocating to the United States.

Maines, whose departure came at a notably crucial moment for the couple's public relations strategy, stated: 'After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026. I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good they are doing in the world'.

Her replacement will be Liam Maguire, previously the couple's UK and Europe director of communications, who will now assume broader global responsibilities for their public-facing operations.

Allegations and Workplace Culture at the Sussexes' Operation

The cascade of departures aligns with long-standing allegations regarding workplace culture under Meghan's stewardship. According to reporting by The Hollywood Reporter in September 2024, approximately 20 stateside staffers had quit working for the Sussexes at the time of publication, creating a reputation that has trailed the couple since their Hollywood move.

Sources close to the organisation have made blunt assessments about the dynamic. 'Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice,' one insider claimed, adding that both principals struggled with consistency. 'They're both poor decision-makers; they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible'.

Another source painted an even starker portrait of the working environment. 'She's absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears'.

Such allegations echo earlier complaints from Kensington Palace staff when Meghan was still an active working member of the royal family, suggesting a consistent pattern rather than an isolated incident.