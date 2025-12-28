The revolving door of staff at the heart of the Sussexes' global operation has spun once again, marking yet another high-profile departure from their inner circle. Meredith Maines, the seasoned communications chief for the Duke and Duchess, is stepping down after only 12 months in the role, signalling a significant shift in the couple's media strategy.

This latest exit comes as a surprise to many industry observers who view Maine as a stabilising force within the Archewell organisation. Her departure is particularly notable given her reputation as a 'best in class' operator who brought a 'no nonsense' approach to the often turbulent world of royal public relations.

Challenges Mount for Harry and Meghan's Communications Strategy

Maines joined the team in January, tasked with steering the global narrative for the couple during a critical year of business expansion and philanthropic endeavours. However, Radar Online has reported that she will no longer hold the position of chief communications officer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Her exit is not an isolated event, as it coincides with the conclusion of the couple's partnership with the US-based public relations firm Method Communications. The firm, which Maines worked alongside to bolster the Sussexes' outreach, finished its contract after a brief seven-month period.

In a statement confirming her move, Maines expressed her appreciation for the time spent managing the complex portfolio of the California-based royals. 'After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026,' she said.

She went on to praise the mission of the organisation she is leaving behind, adding, 'I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good work they are doing in the world'. A spokesperson for the Sussexes echoed these sentiments, formally announcing the end of the professional relationship.

'Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell,' the spokesperson confirmed. 'The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.'

Despite the brevity of her tenure, insiders insist that Maines made a substantial impact on the couple's operations during her time at the helm. A source familiar with the situation described her performance in glowing terms to news outlets.

'Anyone who has worked with Meredith knows she's best in class — she's no nonsense, highly strategic and has done it all,' the source revealed. The insider added, 'They've accomplished a ton over the past year and it's time for what's next'.

The Revolving Door Narrative Surrounding Harry and Meghan

This dual departure of both Maines and Method Communications has reignited discussions about the high turnover rate within the Sussexes' professional team. Maines is believed to be the 11th publicist to part ways with the couple in the five years since they stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020.

The pattern of staff leaving after short stints has become a recurring theme in coverage of the couple's post-royal life. Just months prior to Maines' exit, Emily Robinson, the Sussexes' director of communications, left her post in October following a brief tenure.

At the time of Robinson's departure, the team emphasised that her role was always intended to be temporary. A spokesperson stated, 'Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company'.

The representative praised her specific contributions to the project, noting, 'She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success'. Nevertheless, the frequency of these changes continues to fuel speculation about the internal dynamics of the Sussex household.

Allegations have previously surfaced suggesting that Meghan can be difficult to work for, claims that have contributed to the 'Duchess Difficult' moniker in some tabloid circles. However, loyal former staff members have vigorously disputed these characterisations, painting a very different picture of life behind the scenes.

In September 2024, Ben Browning, the former head of content for Archewell, spoke out to correct the record regarding his experience. 'We all continue to be friends,' Browning stated, dismissing the rumours of discord. He firmly rejected the negative gossip surrounding the workplace culture at Archewell. 'The narratives we've seen suggesting the contrary are untrue,' he insisted.

As the couple prepares for the next phase of their public lives in 2026, they will once again be looking to rebuild the team responsible for shaping their image. The search for a replacement who can navigate the unique pressures of working for Harry and Meghan is likely already underway.