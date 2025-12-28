Imagine a world where the Duchess of Sussex, once the star of Suits, disappears from screens and headlines for an entire year. That is the future predicted for Meghan Markle by a psychic known for his bold forecasts. Athos Salomé, a Brazilian mystic dubbed the 'living Nostradamus', claims the former royal will make a major shift in 2026.

Salomé, a 38-year-old parapsychologist, has previously said he predicted events including Queen Elizabeth's death, the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, cyberattacks on the 2024 Paris Olympics, a global Microsoft outage and Typhoon Yagi's devastation across Asia. He has now turned his attention to Meghan's future.

Meghan Markle's Predicted Retreat From the Spotlight

Salome paints a picture of mounting pressures forcing Meghan into seclusion early next year. He told Tyla Magazine of 'a clear professional separation between her and Harry, without necessarily implying marital rupture'. This 'creative divorce', as he calls it, would see the couple charting independent career paths by 2026, each building their own brands and projects apart from one another.​

Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever, launched amid fanfare but plagued by inventory shortages and customer order cancellations, exemplifies these struggles, while her Netflix series With Love, Meghan - which debuted to mixed reviews focusing on recipes and celebrity chats - has fuelled doubts about her media empire's stability.​

The psychic links this shift to a storm of backlash that's been brewing. Earlier predictions from Salome warned that Meghan's public image would face its 'toughest test', with 'explosive revelations from former staff or estranged allies' pushing criticism to a boiling point. 'Meghan, in response, will retreat from the spotlight throughout 2026,' he said.

Her Netflix deal, already under scrutiny, could fray further amid 'growing conflict' and 'logistical setbacks', spilling over to ventures like her lifestyle brand As Ever. These aren't just vague hunches; Salome ties them to the human toll of relentless scrutiny, where every misstep amplifies the weight on a woman who's juggled Hollywood fame, royal duty and now entrepreneurial gambles in California's cut-throat media scene.​

Relations with the royal family, meanwhile, stay frosty but pragmatic. 'Not due to lack of tension, but because a renewed conflict would incur high reputational costs for both sides,' Salome explained. For Meghan, a mother of two navigating life far from Buckingham Palace, this means no dramatic showdowns, just a quiet distance that lets everyone save face amid ongoing family rifts.​

Meghan Markle's Comeback and New Horizons

Yet Salome insists this vanishing act won't last. By late 2026, Meghan emerges renewed, ditching lifestyle and wellness for weightier pursuits. 'Around the end of 2026, she will be back, but with a renewed focus on social causes - especially girls' education and mental health,' he predicts.​

This pivot reflects her past advocacy, from Archewell's mental health initiatives to UN speeches on girls' education, but Salome foresees a deeper, more personal commitment post-retreat.​

Acting calls too, but not the big-budget kind. Salome imagines her in 'an independent film directed by a famous female filmmaker, who could be European or Iranian'. What is her role? A woman who gives up a life of luxury to find herself again. A figure of speech? Yes, for sure. A confession? Maybe. He says that this return gets good reviews by 2027, which leads to a shift to 'hands-on producer' jobs, which are very different from the glamorous lifestyle image.​

As a producer, she might support stories that are similar to her own, using her experiences from Suits to her royal exit, all while taking care of her family with Archie and Lilibet in Montecito.​

Salome's past makes things even more interesting: he warned about biological threats before Covid hit, predicted Olympic cyberattacks, and even Musk's Twitter takeover (now X). Whether you believe in mysticism or think it's just a coincidence, his visions show Meghan's real problems: the conflict between her goals and her expectations, and how lonely it is to be famous after being a royal.

For a woman who has changed the way people think about race, mental health, and independence, 2026 could make her think about herself and change her path in ways that are similar to her own story of leaving privilege behind. People are wondering if the duchess will change the definition of success on her own terms or if she will just fade away. Only time, or maybe a psychic, will tell.