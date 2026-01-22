Online scrutiny of Meghan Markle has intensified once again, with critics accusing the Duchess of prioritising image, luxury and personal branding over long term substance. The renewed debate has been fuelled by social media commentary that pairs the so-called 'spoiled brat' criticism with unverified online claims that Chanel was at some point involved in alleged legal action.

No confirmed court filings have been publicly identified, but the speculation has reignited questions about Markle's post-royal direction.

Why the Criticism Has Resurfaced

The latest wave of commentary follows renewed attention on Markle's commercial and media ventures, including lifestyle branding efforts, media appearances and curated publicity campaigns. Critics argue that the Duchess has continued to pursue high-visibility projects while distancing herself from institutional oversight and long-term commitments.

In a Reddit thread about the couple's decision to leave the royal family, online commentators frequently frame this as a desire for prestige without restriction, suggesting Markle enjoyed the fashion, global attention and influence associated with royal life but rejected its rules and accountability. Supporters dispute this characterisation, arguing that such claims recycle long-standing narratives rather than reflect new evidence.

Vanity Projects and the Attention Economy

Much of the criticism centres on what detractors label 'vanity projects,' a term widely used online to describe personal branding initiatives that rely heavily on visibility, luxury aesthetics and selective messaging. Fans note that Markle's ventures are closely tied to image management and digital reach, particularly through controlled media placements and lifestyle promotion.

From an industry perspective, this approach is not unusual for high-profile public figures. However, Markle's background as a former working royal means her activities attract sharper scrutiny and more polarised reactions than those of celebrities operating outside royal institutions.

The Chanel Allegation and What Is Known

Claims that Chanel allegedly took legal action against Markle have circulated intermittently across social platforms and gossip forums, often without sourcing or documentary evidence. At present, there is no publicly verified proof of a lawsuit or formal legal dispute involving the fashion house and the Duchess.

Neither party has issued a public statement confirming any legal proceedings. Legal experts note that luxury brands are frequently drawn into speculative online narratives, particularly when their names are associated with celebrity fashion or brand alignment.

Why Critics Are Connecting the Narratives

Some online commentators have attempted to link the 'spoiled brat' criticism with the Chanel allegation, suggesting tensions can arise when luxury brands feel their image is being diluted or misrepresented. These links remain speculative and are not supported by confirmed legal or corporate disclosures.

Brand specialists caution against assuming disputes without verified filings, noting that high-profile figures often become the subject of rumours that gain traction despite lacking substantiation.

Public Reaction Remains Sharply Divided

Reaction to the criticism has been polarised. Detractors argue that Markle's post-royal career demonstrates a reliance on attention and prestige, while supporters describe the backlash as excessive and rooted in long-standing hostility rather than facts.

What remains clear is that Markle continues to command intense public interest. As speculation around her ventures and brand relationships persists, scrutiny of her choices shows no sign of fading.