Meghan Markle is reportedly grappling with heightened anxiety following her husband, Prince Harry's, recent solo excursions. The Duke of Sussex reunited with his pal Nacho Figueras in the St Regis World Snow Polo Championship days before Christmas without his family.

However, a new report claims that his solo trips have alarmed the former actress because he wants it to happen frequently amid speculations that they're already drifting apart. An insider claims that there's a disconnect between the couple as Prince Harry seeks a more independent social life, and this has set Markle in 'full panic mode.'

Prince Harry's Aspen Trip Sparks Concern

Prince Harry returned in a "great mood' after his recent visit to Aspen, Colorado, without his wife, Markle, and their kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. However, while 'the time away' from his family 'did him a world of good', it reportedly 'did not go over too well' for his wife, who was allegedly panicking for the future of their marriage.

Apparently, while Markle is fine with her husband reuniting with his pals once or twice a year, the Duchess allegedly does not think a grown-up man needs time off and be away from his family. However, Prince Harry is allegedly seeking more time to be with his friends and he is using them as an example that this arrangement is 'totally fine and normal.'

Insiders claim the trip has exacerbated Markle's fears that Prince Harry is intentionally seeking distance from their shared domestic life. She is reportedly worried that his desire for more time with his pals indicates a shift in his priorities and that he's sharing their family troubles with them.

'This is sounding the alarm for her. She worries he's venting to his friends about their marriage, which is very unsettling for her,' an anonymous source told Star Magazine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drifting Apart?

There are various speculations about the stability of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, as many notice that they have been increasingly living separate lives. While they are still seen together, with Prince Harry appearing in her Netflix docuseries With Love, Meghan, their joint appearances have significantly decreased.

There are rumours that the pair is already drifting apart due to different priorities. Prince Harry reportedly wants to pursue his 'quasi-royal role and philanthropy,' but Markle feels that they need 'to make money right now.' The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly 'wired very differently,' widening the gap between them.

'If anything, they're drifting further apart when it comes to business philosophies and priorities,' one source said. 'And Meghan's never been more determined to make her mark and ensure this reinvention is a success no matter what.'

A Different Picture

The Duchess spoke fondly of her family when she shared their Christmas plan in her Netflix holiday show earlier this month. There was no indication that she and Harry were drifting apart.

'I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family—maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories,' she said (via InStyle).

Markle also shared a family photo on Instagram to mark the holiday. However, the move raised eyebrows for at least two reasons. First, many felt that it was poorly Photoshopped as a portion of Prince Harry's head was missing. Second, the Sussexes notably kept their children's faces hidden even though they had already shown them, so many felt they were sending a 'mixed message on privacy and publicity.'