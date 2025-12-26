While families across the US typically wait for Santa's arrival on the morning of the 25th to tear into their stockings, the scene inside the Sussexes' Montecito mansion reportedly looks quite different.

Despite the sunny Californian backdrop and the thousands of miles separating him from the UK, Prince Harry is seemingly determined to ensure his children do not lose touch with their heritage.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, has reportedly insisted on maintaining one specific, centuries-old Windsor ritual for his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Even after stepping back from senior royal duties and navigating a highly publicised separation from The Firm, Harry continues to observe the German tradition of exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve. This custom dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria in the 19th century and was popularised by her husband, Prince Albert.

It remains a strict rule within the Royal Family to this day, distinguishing their private festivities from the rest of the British public.

Sources close to the couple suggest that for Harry, this is far more than a simple scheduling preference; it is a vital part of his identity.

Insiders claim he views the practice as a way to pass on a sense of royal history to his son and daughter, ensuring they understand where they come from.

Why Prince Harry Clings to This 'Heartbreaking' Royal Custom

However, some observers have described this adherence to the past as a 'heartbreaking' signal that the Duke still pines for the family unit he left behind. A royal insider explained that the ritual is 'definitely more than presents' for the exiled Prince.

'It is a way to stay connected to his own childhood and pass on the customs of his grandparents and great-grandparents,' the source revealed. Even in the sprawling luxury of his California home, Harry wants Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, to feel that specific 'sense of family and continuity'.

The tradition, often referred to in Germany as Heiligabend, spread across several European royal houses, including those in Sweden and Norway, and emphasises opening gifts on December 24. Harry himself confirmed his dedication to this timing in his memoir, Spare, offering a rare glimpse into his private life abroad.

'We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain,' he wrote, recalling a previous Christmas away from the UK. 'We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition.'

Friends of the couple have described these efforts as both deeply nostalgic and intentional. One source familiar with the family's festive plans noted that Harry has 'always valued these little rituals'.

'Seeing his children enjoy the same traditions he grew up with brings him joy,' the source added. It is reportedly his primary method of 'keeping the family bond alive, even from afar'.

How Prince Harry Recreates Windsor Chaos in California

Beyond the timing of the gift exchange, the Duke also appears to favour the royal habit of exchanging small, humorous, or inexpensive gifts rather than focusing solely on extravagance. This low-key approach often results in a chaotic and joyful atmosphere, something Harry remembers fondly from Sandringham.

In Spare, he recounted a poignant moment involving a Christmas ornament of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, which Meghan, 44, had gifted him in 2020. 'I roared. What the-? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it,' he wrote.

He described holding the ornament to the light, admitting it 'made me happy to see her there' and that it made both him and Meghan smile. Unfortunately, the sentimental item met a swift end when a then one-year-old Archie accidentally jostled the stand, breaking it.

Sources indicate that Harry encourages a playful approach with his children, allowing for a 'free-for-all' style of unwrapping. This mirrors the frenetic energy he experienced alongside Prince William and their cousins during childhood Christmases.

Harry has vividly described this scene in the past: 'By custom, at the start of the night, each of us located our place, stood before our mound of presents.' Then, at a given signal, 'everyone began opening at the same time'.

He recalled the moment as 'a free-for-all, with scores of family members talking at once and pulling at bows and tearing at wrapping paper'. It is this specific feeling of shared laughter and connection, rather than the material goods, that insiders say Harry is desperate to replicate.

'It is about family, laughter, and shared moments, not material things,' a palace insider noted regarding the Duke's philosophy. 'Harry wants his children to learn the joy of connection and tradition.'

That desire for continuity is described as 'both heartbreaking and beautiful', highlighting the emotional complexity of raising royal children so far from the monarchy. The Duke's dedication to this timeline shows a determination to forge a link between the next generation and their wider royal heritage.

He seems intent on building his own life in California while refusing to let the Atlantic Ocean thoroughly wash away the history of his bloodline. Through these small, repeated acts on Christmas Eve, Prince Harry ensures that a piece of Windsor remains alive in Montecito.