Meghan Markle's reported chances of joining Netflix's crime drama The Gentlemen appear to have come to an end, with a new report claiming that director Guy Ritchie firmly rejected the idea of casting the Duchess of Sussex in the series. According to a report published by The Sun, Ritchie allegedly responded 'Not a chance' when Meghan's name was raised for a possible role.

The claim comes after weeks of speculation about whether the former Suits actress could make a more substantial return to scripted television through the hit Netflix production. However, the casting story has become complicated by conflicting accounts of how far discussions actually progressed, with some sources suggesting that Meghan was never formally offered a role.

Guy Ritchie Reportedly Shut Down the Idea

Meghan's potential involvement in The Gentlemen first attracted attention in August, when reports suggested she was in preliminary discussions about joining the show's third season. The prospect of seeing the Duchess return to a scripted series generated considerable interest, particularly because she had largely stepped away from acting after becoming engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

According to the latest report, however, Ritchie was not interested in bringing her into the production. The alleged 'Not a chance' response has since become the headline-grabbing detail in a story that has generated plenty of speculation about Meghan's Hollywood ambitions.

Neither Ritchie nor Netflix has publicly confirmed the reported exchange. The available accounts also do not establish that Meghan received a formal offer or signed an agreement to appear in the series.

Was Meghan Markle Ever Really Offered a Role?

The uncertainty surrounding Meghan's casting has become one of the biggest talking points in the controversy. Initial reports described preliminary conversations about a possible part in the series, but subsequent coverage offered conflicting explanations. Some accounts suggested the opportunity was withdrawn following negative reactions, while others claimed the story had been exaggerated and that no formal role had ever been on the table.

Meghan's reported acting comeback also attracted attention because The Gentlemen is an established Netflix production created by Ritchie, with Theo James playing the lead character, Eddie Horniman. James previously brushed off the casting speculation as 'hot air' during the publicity surrounding the show's second season. His comments added another layer of uncertainty to reports that Meghan could join the cast.

Without confirmation from the production or Meghan herself, it remains difficult to determine precisely what discussions took place behind the scenes.

Insiders Push Back Against Claims of a Publicity Stunt

The controversy has also expanded into a debate over whether the rumours benefited the series by generating headlines ahead of its second-season release. Some people reportedly close to Meghan believe the stories about her potential involvement brought additional attention to The Gentlemen.

Others have questioned whether news of the possible casting was circulated to create publicity despite the absence of a firm agreement. However, a source reportedly close to the production rejected the suggestion that the show needed celebrity casting to attract viewers, arguing that it did not rely on 'stunt casting'.

The competing claims have left the publicity controversy unresolved. There is no publicly established evidence proving that Netflix deliberately leaked the discussions to boost viewership, and neither side has officially confirmed that such a strategy was involved.

Meghan's Acting Comeback Remains a Talking Point

Meghan rose to fame playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits before stepping away from her regular acting career after her relationship with Prince Harry became public. Since then, she has pursued business and media projects, including her lifestyle brand As Ever and Netflix's With Love, Meghan.

Reports of her possible involvement in The Gentlemen raised the prospect of a more prominent return to scripted acting. Although the reported opportunity appears to have gone nowhere, the episode demonstrates how quickly casting speculation surrounding the Duchess can become a major entertainment story.

For now, Meghan's supposed role in The Gentlemen remains unconfirmed, while the reported rejection attributed to Ritchie has added another twist to the saga. Until those involved provide an official account, the distinction between preliminary conversations, a genuine offer and a rejected casting proposal remains central to understanding what actually happened.