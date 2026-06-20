Meghan Markle has been pulled into fresh gossip over Taylor Swift's reported wedding plans in New York, after a tabloid-linked report claimed the Duchess of Sussex wanted an invitation to the couple's Madison Square Garden celebration but did not get one. The story, published around Friday, 19 June, has not been confirmed by any of the people said to be involved.

The news came after earlier reports claimed Swift and Travis Kelce were planning to marry at Madison Square Garden over the 4 July weekend, though that detail too rests on tabloid sourcing rather than public confirmation. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Meghan and Taylor Swift Guest List Question

According to Rob Shuter's Substack, an unnamed insider said Meghan had 'her eye on one of the most coveted invitations of the year' and wanted more than a seat at the wedding. The issue was 'never just about attending a wedding,' but about getting closer to Swift, whom they described as the most culturally influential celebrity around.

The story becomes less about a guest list and more about access. The report says Meghan had previously tried to book Swift for her 'Archetypes' podcast and even sent a handwritten note in hopes of building a friendship. It is a neat narrative, almost too neat, but it is the one being pushed: Meghan as the social climber, Swift as the gatekeeper.

The Reported Wedding Snub

The source quoted by Shuter claimed Swift 'values loyalty and genuine relationships' and keeps her distance if she thinks someone is interested in access rather than friendship.

It also alleged that Meghan 'desperately wanted an invitation' and that the absence of one 'told Meghan everything she needed to know.' Those are forceful lines, but they remain allegations, not established fact.

Swift and Kelce have become a tabloid supernova, and anything attached to their relationship is treated as fuel. Add Meghan Markle, another figure who reliably provokes strong reactions, and the whole thing becomes a ready-made culture-war confection. Small wonder it is getting dragged around social feeds like mad gossip.

The report also leans on a familiar contrast. Swift is presented as fiercely protective of her inner circle, while Meghan is framed as someone drawn to influential people and high-profile company.

The wedding itself has not been independently verified, and the guest list is entirely speculative. So the sharpest conclusion is not that Meghan has been snubbed, but that one unconfirmed event has become a stage for old obsessions about rank, access and status. Who gets invited, who gets left out, and who is supposed to care most about it? Apparently everyone.

Wedding Rumour Leaves More Questions Than Answers

What is confirmed is very little. What is not confirmed is almost everything that matters, from the wedding itself to Meghan's supposed disappointment. For now, the only solid fact is that it has turned a rumoured celebration into a story about exclusion, envy and influence.

That may be why the piece is travelling so well. It offers a simple emotional hook and a very modern one at that. In a celebrity ecosystem built on proximity, the absence of an invitation can be made to look almost like an insult.

And if the wedding really does happen in New York as claimed, the guest list will tell its own story. Until then, this is mostly noise with a designer label attached.