In the ever-shifting landscape of celebrity streaming, even the most recognisable names are finding that star power is no longer a guaranteed passport to the top of the charts. For the Duchess of Sussex, the latest data from the world's largest streaming platform has delivered a sobering reality check.

While her initial foray into the lifestyle genre was met with intense global curiosity, the novelty appears to have worn thin for the wider public, leaving her latest project struggling to find its footing in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace.

Meghan Markle Faces a Digital Downturn as Ratings Crater

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a humiliating blow after her Netflix lifestyle series failed to crack the streamer's top 1,000 most-watched programmes as viewers switched off in their droves. This isn't just a minor dip; it's a full-scale retreat.

The second series of With Love, Meghan pulled in just two million views between July and December, leaving it languishing at 1,016th in Netflix's rankings and marking a collapse of more than 60 per cent on its debut run. To put this in perspective, Netflix data revealed that Season 2 failed to appear on any Top 10 lists globally, requiring it to have lost at least half a million viewers compared to its opening week performance just to miss the bottom of those charts.

To put those figures into perspective, the show is now performing on a par with the fourth series of Downton Abbey, which was first released 12 years ago, and is actually trailing behind reruns of Suits—the very legal drama that first made Meghan a household name. Even the first series, which enjoyed the full weight of Netflix's marketing machine and a parade of high-profile celebrity guests, underperformed with only 5.3 million views.

Critics have been equally unforgiving. The series has scraped a dismal 17 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 3.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Critics from The Telegraph awarded the latest run a mere two-star rating, dismissing it as 'marginally less mad but more needy' than the debut. This alignment between audience apathy and critical panning adds to mounting questions over Netflix's massive investment in the Sussexes, especially as various spin-offs and specials also struggle to gain any meaningful traction.

Netflix Strategy Shift Amidst Meghan Markle Brand Pivot

Even though the numbers are bad, there are rumors of a mad dash behind the scenes. Reports say that Meghan Markle has talked to Netflix about how she could save her show, With Love, Meghan. It doesn't look like there will be a third season right now, but there is talk of more holiday specials to keep the brand alive. Reports say that Netflix has already decided not to make a full third season, which means that the show will end after its two seasons and the Holiday Celebration special.

Interestingly, the Duchess appears to be preparing for a pivot. As the curtains close on her cooking and lifestyle show, she is reportedly focusing on her own brand, As Ever. Insiders suggest she is leaning into 'bite-sized' social content and scripted projects like The Wedding Date and Meet Me at the Lake. The brand, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, has already begun a soft rollout of luxury goods, including strawberry jam, honey, and even a vintage Napa Valley brut.

While Meghan handles her streaming setbacks, Prince Harry remains embroiled in his own high-stakes battles. Taking the witness stand in his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) this week, the Duke grew emotional as he described how thousands of invasive articles have made his wife's life an 'absolute misery.' In a shock witness statement, he even named Prince William and Princess Catherine, detailing how he and his brother once trusted each other with 'highly sensitive information' before their bond was tested by the very press intrusion he is now fighting in court.

As the Sussexes navigate these professional and personal crossroads, the royal machine continues elsewhere. Kensington Palace has just confirmed that Prince William will travel to Saudi Arabia next month for a major official visit, highlighting a stark contrast between the traditional diplomatic path of the 'Institution' and the volatile world of Hollywood streaming. The three-day visit, requested by the UK Government, aims to bolster energy and investment ties, marking William's first official journey to the Kingdom.